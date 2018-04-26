SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 28, California cyber teams will gather in the Greater Sacramento, Central Valley, Bay Area, Inland Empire/Desert, and Orange County regions to compete for their respective regional cup. They will all be fiercely determined, and they will all be under 18.

California Uses Cyber Competition to Bring Cybersecurity Awareness to Communities Across the State

They are coming together for the California Mayors Cyber Cup, an event that brings high school and junior high school students from across the state to represent their specific cities in a cybersecurity competition. With an Avengers-like sensibility, team members work together to take on the treacherous challenges of cyber-space. Each student brings their unique vision and talents to the table, to benefit the entirety of the team. In doing so, they are creating a truly extraordinary model for how we all should be approaching cybersecurity.

"This cyber program and competition has opened my eyes to the opportunities and the vast array of careers in the cybersecurity field. I thought I had my mind set on a career in the health field, however with the experience I have gained, I can incorporate my knowledge of technology and security into practically any career I choose." – Abigail Barahona, Sophomore

Several California Community College regions have joined to engage the California Cyberhub to coordinate, promote, and develop this concept. All locations will be linked with a live video feed to inspire the feeling of a state-wide community and come back to the core idea that "we are in it together." The Mayors Cyber Cup will utilize one of the California Community Colleges' virtual lab hubs to host the competition images used by competitors at all locations. This will not only reduce the cost of hosting and participating in a cyber competition, but it will also allow for all cities in the state to participate, regardless of their economic status.

Aggressive marketing and outreach efforts leading up to the competition are underway to ensure parents, business owners, high school and faculty administrators, and community government officials attend. After the competition is over, the winning team leaves with an incredible sense of pride to continue inspiring their respective communities to get involved in the cybersecurity revolution. The experience helps empower students to concern themselves with the safety of their cities at large, in an ongoing way. Furthermore, the Mayors Cyber Cup support team will continue to follow-up and follow through with efforts to establish new cyber teams, recruit local business sponsors, build summer camp cyber enrollment, and inform parents and students of the many cyber career and education opportunities available in the California state education system.

"As an educator, I place a high value on the equitable access and opportunities that the California Mayors Cyber Cup provides for my students. Regardless of their individual backgrounds, the collaborative nature of the competition ensures they rely on each other's strengths, unifying their efforts, and instilling personal value and worth to each of them." – Donna Woods, Academic Coach

These students could be compared to technological superheroes, brilliant in their own right, yet also reminding us that nothing can be completely solved without the help and effort of ordinary citizens at large. It is our collective diligence, attention, commitment, and action, that sustains the safety, longevity, and peace of our communities, long after the proverbial day has been saved. Our survival, comfort, and protection is really up to us. The California Mayors Cyber Cup is a starting point for every individual to become their community's own superhero, in an age that is nothing if not limitless.

"Our businesses need next generation cybersecurity leaders and entrepreneurs to protect everything from our personal health data to the development of autonomous vehicles," said Panorea Avdis, Director of GO-Biz. "The California Mayors Cyber Cup demonstrates California's commitment to lead the way to addressing the global cybersecurity skills gap."

About the California Cyberhub

The California Cyberhub is a virtual, neutral, nimble on-line organization that is a collaboration of public higher education, K-12, government, business, and military working to enable a future workforce of ethical cybersecurity experts in California. Their mission is to enable a future ethical workforce by expanding and supporting quality cyber training across the State with a one-stop source for best practices and resources gathered from all cyber training and competition activities in California.

About Doing What Matters for Jobs and the Economy – Strong Workforce Program

Doing What MATTERS for jobs and the economy is a four-pronged framework to respond to the call of our nation, state, and regions to close the skills gap. The four prongs are: Give Priority for Jobs and the Economy » Make Room for Jobs and the Economy » Promote Student Success »

Innovate for Jobs and the Economy. The goals of Doing What Matters for Jobs and the Economy are to supply in-demand skills for employers, create relevant career pathways and stackable credentials, promote student success, and get Californians into open jobs.

About GO-Biz

GO-Biz serves as the State of California's leader in job growth and economic development efforts. GO-Biz offers a range of services to business owners including: attraction, retention and expansion services, site selection, permit streamlining, clearing of regulatory hurdles, small business assistance, international trade development, assistance with state government, and more.

