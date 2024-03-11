California voters overwhelmingly reject proposed speed limiting devices on autos

The proposed legislation from Senator Scott Wiener fails to reach majority support among any major subgroup of voters

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) commissioned a survey among likely November 2024 voters to gauge opinion on SB 961 , which would require new cars and trucks to be equipped with speed limiting devices beginning in 2027. The survey, conducted by Rodriguez Gudelunas Strategies in mid-February, found that California's likely voters overwhelmingly reject the proposed legislation, with 69% of respondents in opposition. Over half (51%) of likely voters strongly opposed the legislation, while only 12% strongly support it.

Additionally, the proposal fared poorly across age groups and party lines, failing to reach majority support among all significant voting blocs. Over 70% of Generation Z, Millennial and Generation X voters oppose the policy, along with two-thirds (66%) of younger "Boomers" aged 60-66. Further, 63% of Democrats, 79% of Republicans and 69% of independent voters opposed the bill.

"It is clear that Californians want to control their cars, not vice versa," said SEMA President and CEO Mike Spagnola. "That's why we urge California legislators to listen to the voters they represent and shelve this unpopular bill."

Seventy percent of moderate voters are opposed, along with 64% of progressives, 58% of liberals, and 79% of conservatives. The survey was fully representative of likely 2024 California voters.

SB 961, introduced by Senator Scott Wiener of San Francisco, is set for a hearing in the Senate Transportation Committee on April 9, 2024.

"There's not much Californians agree on these days, but this survey shows they resoundingly oppose this bad policy," continued Spagnola.

