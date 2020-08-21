California Wildfire Help: U-Haul Expands Free Storage Offer to Bay Area, Red Bluff

Five more U-Haul facilities have been made available to help, in addition to the three stores that were announced Thursday to assist residents impacted by the fires in and around Vacaville. Find that press release here.

"The Complex fires are raging through the Bay Area, leaving many of our neighbors without a place to bring their possessions," said Kam Barn, U-Haul Company of South Bay president.

"There were more than 300 fires sparked by lightning across the state of California and resources are being stretched thin," added Chris Watson, U-Haul Company of Northwest California president. "U-Haul has been serving customers in need for 75 years. We're ready to step up and offer 30 days of free self-storage at more locations to our neighbors affected by these fires."

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Oakland Coliseum

8000 San Leandro St.

Oakland, CA 94621

(510) 639-9100

U-Haul Storage of Pleasanton

5555 Sunol Blvd.

Pleasanton, CA 94566

(510) 632-6828

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Red Bluff

2950 Main St.

Red Bluff, CA 96080

(530) 366-3143

U-Haul Storage of Santa Clara

2121 Laurelwood Road

Santa Clara, CA 95054

(408) 660-3108

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sunrise Avenue

333 Sunrise Ave.

Roseville, CA 95661

(916) 797-1026

As an essential service provider, U-Haul is open to meet the needs of its communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and encourage the use of programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please reference our multi-media press release: Moving Safely and Smartly during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

