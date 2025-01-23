California Wildfire Survivors Invited to New Series of Legal Information Sessions

Nachawati Law Group: Meetings will address legal options, resources to help rebuilding process

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Survivors of the Los Angeles wildfires are invited to a new series of information sessions to provide resources and information, answer questions about a wide range of legal options, and provide an update on active litigation to hold responsible parties accountable for the devastating and historic fires.

The meetings are the latest by attorneys in the Los Angeles office of Nachawati Law Group, which has deep experience representing individuals impacted by wildfires and other weather events, as well as complex and high-profile litigation across the U.S.

Residents impacted by the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst and other recent Los Angeles-area fires are invited to attend. Visit https://wildfiretrial.com/ or call 888-955-2254 for more details.

The meeting schedule includes:

Friday, January 24 : Town Hall Meeting, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. PST , at the Arcadia /Monrovia VFW Auxiliary Post 2070, 825 S Magnolia Ave. in Monrovia .

: Town Hall Meeting, , at the /Monrovia VFW Auxiliary Post 2070, 825 S Magnolia Ave. in . Saturday, January 25 : Town Hall, including smothered pork chop dinner, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. PST , at the Arcadia /Monrovia VFW Auxiliary Post 2070, 825 S Magnolia Ave. in Monrovia .

In addition to experienced attorneys answering questions, the meetings will include special guest Lt. Col. Thomas De La Garza, U.S. Army (retired). De La Garza, a former Psychological Operations Officer who also served as Air Domain Chief in the NORAD & USNORTHCOM Joint Operations Center, will discuss victim trauma from the Eaton fire and the resilience of Americans to rebuild following tragedy.

According to California law, companies and other parties can be held accountable when their actions cause wildfires. Nachawati Law Group was among the first to file litigation on behalf of a fire victim against Southern California Edison. The lawsuit filed by a survivor of the Eaton fire claims that Edison failed to maintain adequate clearances between electrical lines and dry, combustible brush and vegetation. In addition, the utility company did not follow industry best practices and de-energize electrical lines during times of high fire risk, according to the lawsuit. Firm attorneys expect to file lawsuits against additional defendants as the investigation continues.

About Nachawati Law Group

Nachawati Law Group fights for individuals and families harmed by corporate negligence. The firm represents parties in mass tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in consumer protection cases, and individuals in complex personal injury claims. For more information, visit https://ntrial.com.

