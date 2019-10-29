California Wildfires: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims

"The wind is picking up and making these fires difficult to fight," stated Jerry Owen, U-Haul Company of East Bay president. "Our neighbors are in need of a secure place to store their belongings as they evacuate affected areas. We want to help these communities by offering one month of storage at no cost."

U-Haul Companies of East Bay, East Sacramento, Fresno, Northwest California, Northern Nevada, San Bernardino, San Francisco, South Bay, Van Nuys/San Luis Obispo and West Sacramento have made 39 facilities available to offer the disaster relief assistance program.

People seeking additional information or needing to arrange 30 days free self-storage should contact the nearest participating U-Haul facility (locations alphabetized by city):

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Bakersfield

107 N. Chester Ave.

Bakersfield, CA 93308

(661) 339-5533

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Panama Lane

4500 Panama Lane

Bakersfield, VA 93313

(661) 834-4500

U-Haul Storage of Southside

201 4th St.

Bakersfield, CA 93304

(661) 834-1250

U-Haul Moving & Storage at White Lane

6201 White Lane

Bakersfield, CA 93309

(661) 834-6111

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Barstow

800 E. Main St.

Barstow, CA 92311

(760) 256-8786

U-Haul of Campbell (U-Box only)

1266 White Oaks Road

Campbell, CA 95008

(408) 371-5183

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dublin

6265 Scarlett Court

Dublin, CA 94568

(925) 829-9610

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Foothill Blvd.

16823 Foothill Blvd.

Fontana, CA 92335

(909) 824-5503

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fremont

44511 S. Grimmer Blvd.

Fremont, CA 94538

(510) 656-2200

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Thornton

4833 Thornton Ave.

Fremont, CA 94536

(510) 796-3151

U-Haul of Kings Canyon (U-Box only)

4036 E. Ventura Ave.

Fresno, CA 93702

(559) 487-1730

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mid City (U-Box only)

749 N. Blackstone Ave.

Fresno, CA 93701

(559) 487-1700

U-Box Moving & Storage of Hayward

2391 W. Winton Ave.

Hayward, CA 94545

(510) 876-0643

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Livermore

3429 Gardella Plaza

Livermore, CA 94550

(925) 455-1100

U-Haul of Merced (U-Box only)

1247 Martin Luther King Jr. Way

Merced, CA 95341

(209) 383-6823

U-Haul at Del Monte Ave. (U-Box only)

2330 Del Monte Ave.

Monterey, CA 93940

(831) 655-0629

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Oakland Coliseum

800 San Leandro St.

Oakland, CA 94621

(510) 639-9100

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Panorama City

7885 Nelson Road, Unit B

Panorama City, CA 91402

(818) 574-3359

U-Haul Storage of Pleasanton

5555 Sunol Blvd.

Pleasanton, CA 94566

(510) 632-6828

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Red Bluff

2950 Main St.

Red Bluff, CA 96080

(530) 366-3143

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Arden Way (U-Box only)

1324 Arden Way

Sacramento, CA 95815

(916) 993-5710

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Citrus Heights

5220 Auburn Blvd.

Sacramento, CA 95841

(916) 348-1344

U-Haul Moving & Storage at El Camino Ave.

1850 Glenrose Ave.

Sacramento, CA 95815

(916) 922-2224

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mather

10161 Mills Station

Sacramento, CA 95827

(916) 369-2758

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Natomas (U-Box only)

3979 N. Freeway Blvd.

Sacramento, CA 95834

(916) 550-9064

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown San Bernardino

110 S. D St.

San Bernardino, CA 92401

(909) 884-6805

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Candlestick

1575 Bay Shore Blvd.

San Francisco, CA 94124

(415) 467-3830

U-Haul Storage of San Francisco

1525 Bryant St.

San Francisco, CA 94103

(415) 252-0133

U-Haul at Curtner Ave.

705 Curtner Ave.

San Jose, CA 95125

(408) 267-7000

U-Haul of Milpitas (U-Box only)

2395 Oakland Road

San Jose, CA 95131

(408) 943-9191

U-Haul at Tully Road (U-Box only)

2395 Senter Road

San Jose, CA 95112

(408) 295-9234

U-Haul Moving & Storage at The Alameda (U-Box only)

1027 The Alameda

San Jose, CA 95126

(408) 295-4884

U-Haul Storage of Santa Clara

2121 Laurelwood Road

Santa Clara, CA 95054

(408) 660-3108

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Lake Tahoe

1105 Emerald Bay Road

South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

(530) 541-7471

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Vacaville

1240 E. Monte Vista Ave.

Vacaville, CA 95688

(707) 446-0757

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Vaca Valley

2221 E. Monte Vista Ave.

Vacaville, CA 95688

(707) 474-4387

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Palmdale Road

14598 Palmdale Road

Victorville, CA 92392

(760) 243-5100

U-Haul at Mineral King

1930 E. Mineral King Ave.

Visalia, CA 93292

(559) 827-4575

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Woodland

1600 Tide Court

Woodland, CA 95776

(530) 419-5223

With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 22,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7® is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

