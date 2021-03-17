California Winery Founds National Women in Wine Day, Inaugural Event Set for March 25

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first National Women in Wine Day has been set for Thursday, March 25, 2021, founded by a California winery that was co-created, and is co-owned, by two women. Inspired by International Women's History Month which takes place in March of each year, National Women in Wine Day will be a celebration that will take place annually on the 25th of March.

Renae Perry, Co-Founder Women in Wine Day Yolanda Papapietro, Co-Founder Women in Wine Day

Renae Perry and Yolanda Papapietro are two of the owners of Papapietro Perry Winery in Sonoma County, California. Each has been involved in the creation, production and operation of the winery for decades. The winery began in a San Francisco garage basement, and has now grown to have a large, committed following. Papapietro Perry aims to recognize the contributions of women in the wine industry.

"There are many women who have pioneered in the wine industry, a business that has historically been primarily male. We cannot wait to celebrate and tell the stories about these women," said Papapietro Perry CEO Renae Perry, "As part of Women's History Month, March 25 is a natural day to celebrate the many Women in Wine across the globe. Recognizing Women in Wine may attract future generations of women to the wine industry, whether working as winemakers, CEOs, marketing directors, viticulturists, writers, influencers and more!"

Papapietro Perry Winery is recognizing women in wine at WomenInWineDay.com, and welcoming suggestions of women to be honored and added to that site. Women will be featured on social media platforms and use of the hashtags #WomenInWineDay and #NationalWomenInWineDay are encouraged.

Papapietro Perry Winery is a boutique, family-owned winery located in Sonoma County's Dry Creek Valley, which specializes in making remarkable, classic Russian River Valley Pinot Noir, as well as a small selection of other varietals such as Zinfandel, Chardonnay and Rosé. Committed to quality for more than twenty years, owners Ben and Yolanda Papapietro and Bruce and Renae Perry, who began making wine as a hobby in a San Francisco basement in 1980, produce small lots of award-winning, critically-acclaimed wines, handmade from harvest to punch down.

For more information, to plan a visit to the winery or to purchase wine visit Papapietro-Perry.com, call (707) 433-0422 or send an email to [email protected].

