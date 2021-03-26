California Wines "Down to Earth Month" in April Celebrates Sustainable Winegrowing

A world leader in sustainable winegrowing, the California wine community has long embraced earth-friendly practices. As of December 2020, 171 wineries producing 80 percent of California's total wine production and 2,247 vineyards farming 29 percent of statewide winegrape acreage are certified under the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance (CSWA)'s Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing program. California's total certified vineyard acreage is nearly 50% based on the additional 15% of vineyard acreage certified to other state sustainability programs, including Fish Friendly Farming, Lodi Rules, Napa Green and Sustainability in Practice (SIP).

More than two dozen winery events and offers are listed on the Down to Earth Month webpage at DiscoverCaliforniaWines.com/d2e. Events and offers are added daily.

Down to Earth Month Partners

Down to Earth Month is supported by restaurant, retail, association and hotel partners in California and throughout the U.S. including Paul Martin's American Grill, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Visit Napa Valley, SommSelect, Oakville Grocery and Restaurants Care.

During Down to Earth Month, California wineries are partnering with the nonprofit California Restaurant Foundation's Restaurants Care program to help sustain their local hospitality communities. The program, which has become especially important during the pandemic, provides relief grants for struggling restaurant workers. Partner wineries are pledging donations to help sustain the people at the heart of hospitality.

Established in 1934, Wine Institute is the public policy advocacy group of 1,000 California wineries and affiliated businesses that initiates and advocates state, federal and international public policy to enhance the environment for the responsible production, consumption and enjoyment of wine. The organization works to enhance the economic and environmental health of the state through its leadership in sustainable winegrowing and by showcasing California's wine regions as ideal destinations for food and wine travelers to the state.

The California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance (CSWA), a 501(c)(3) educational nonprofit organization established by Wine Institute and the California Association of Winegrape Growers, received the governor's top environmental award for increasing adoption of sustainable winegrowing practices in California and for initiating new educational tools and program improvements.

