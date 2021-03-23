California Wines Livestream & Video Series Celebrates Down to Earth Month in April

Videos shared on the California Wines Instagram channel will demonstrate recipes, how to pair and enjoy California wines, and what makes a wine sustainable. Programs will feature food and beverage influencers, including Meg van der Kruik of This Mess Is Ours, Jerry James Stone of the Jerry James Stone blog, Britney Brown Chamberlain of Britney Breaks Bread, and Sarah Gim of The Delicious Life.

FACEBOOK LIVE: THURSDAYS, 10 A.M. PST

Livestream hosts Amanda McCrossin of SommVivant and Aida Mollenkamp of Salt & Wind taste and discuss sustainably grown and produced California wines. Event replays will be available on the Facebook Live site for later viewing.

April 1 – What Is Sustainable Wine?

It's time to clear up the confusion around what defines sustainability! Participants will learn what sustainable winegrowing and winemaking practices are and get the inside story on California's sustainable certification programs, including the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance (CSWA) program.

April 8 – What Are Biodynamic and Organic Wines, and How Are They Sustainable?

Explore the differences between organic and biodynamic practices and learn how they fit into the sustainability equation.

April 15 – Why Is There a Chicken in the Vineyard?

Chickens, sheep and goats don't just look adorable in California vineyards—each has an important job to do. Learn how animals are helping California vintners in their sustainable farming efforts.

April 22 – How to Look for Sustainable Wines

Finding sustainable wines is easy—if you know what to look for. Participants will learn about the sustainable certifications, logos and terms to look for on wine labels.

April 29 – How California Is a Leader in Sustainable Wines & Sustainable Farming California is not only a world leader in sustainable winemaking and winegrowing practices, but producers also embrace sustainability in dairy and other agricultural areas. Learn about California's innovative farming practices and how the state leads in sustainable wine and food.

IGTV VIDEOS: TUESDAYS 10 A.M. PST

Every Tuesday in April, videos from well-known food and beverage influencers will be shared on the California Wines Instagram channel, each demonstrating a recipe inspired by the Wine Country Table cookbook paired with sustainably made wines from California. Recipes and information about sustainability will be shared on each influencer's website and social media platforms.

April 6 – Meg van der Kruik of This Mess Is Ours

April 13: – Jerry James Stone of the Jerry James Stone blog

April 20 – Britney Brown Chamberlain of Britney Breaks Bread

April 27 – Sarah Gim of The Delicious Life

Established in 1934, Wine Institute is the public policy association of 1,000 California wineries and affiliated businesses that initiates and advocates state, federal and international public policy to enhance the environment for the responsible production, consumption and enjoyment of wine. The organization works to support the environmental and economic health of the state through its leadership in sustainable winegrowing and by showcasing California's wine regions as a key driver of tourism to the state.

