California Wines Offers Free Holiday E-Cards: Send Cheer with Festive Wine Cocktail Recipes

The e-book features seven fresh, fun recipes for seasonally inspired wine cocktails to serve along with your favorite California wines. Recipes include Red Wine Hot Chocolate—a silky medley of chocolate and red wine—and the Raspberry Sparkler, a bubbly blend of muddled raspberries, California port and sparkling wine.

After emailing the celebratory cocktail recipes, you might be inspired to send or drop off a gift of California wine and all the recipe ingredients your friends and family will need to toast the season.

To send California Wines holiday e-cards, visit Discover California Wines.

For delicious seasonal dishes to pair with California wines during the holidays and beyond, sign up to receive the Discover California Wines monthly newsletter—delivered directly to your inbox. Looking for more holiday culinary inspiration? Pick up a copy of "Wine Country Table," featuring recipes inspired by the state's sustainably grown food and wines, along with expert California wine pairing suggestions. The book is available at major bookstores and through Amazon.

SOURCE Wine Institute

