California Wines Presents Seasonal and Holiday Themed Livestream Series

Hosted by sommelier Amanda McCrossin of @SomnVivant on California Wines digital channels, Facebook Live events will include special guests from California's food and wine worlds. Aida Mollenkamp, Food Network personality and founder of Salt & Wind Travel, will join McCrossin on Instagram Live for "What Grows Together Goes Together," in partnership with CA Grown. Mollenkamp will also host holiday themed virtual cooking classes with Kate Ramos, author of the Hola Jalapeño recipe blog. California Wines will bring the state's wine country into homes across America this fall with a series of inspiring seasonal and holiday-themed events on Facebook Live and Instagram Live. Scheduled throughout October, November and December, the livestream events feature cooking classes, wine pairings and edible gift recipes.

For more California wine events, visit DiscoverCaliforniaWines.com.

FACEBOOK LIVE: THURSDAYS, 1 P.M. PST

Livestreams with Amanda McCrossin, chatting with wine and food experts on the California Wines FB page

Oct. 29 - Incorporating California Wines into Delicious Everyday Meals

McCrossin pairs Golden State wines with easy recipes from guest Teri Turner, food columnist and author of the nocrumbsleft.net blog.

Nov. 5 - Simply Delicious California Wine & Appetizer Ideas

Aida Mollenkamp presents appetizer recipes with inspired wine pairings.

Nov. 12 - Fabulous California Wine & Cheese Pairings

Learn to match California wines and cheeses with expert help from Sara Gim of TheDeliciousLife.com and TasteSpotting.com, and Real CA Milk.

Nov. 19 - Holiday Wine Pairings, Including Desserts!

Kate Ramos shows you everything you need to know about pairing wine with every course, including dessert.

INSTAGRAM LIVE: FRIDAYS, 3 P.M. PST

"What Grows Together Goes Together," with Amanda McCrossin and Aida Mollenkamp on @California Wines Instagram

Oct. 23 – Mendocino County

Pair Roasted Garlic and Squash Pepita Pesto Dip with a white Rhone blend.



Oct. 30 - Cal-Ital

California vintners put their own spin on Italian varieties. Featured recipe/wine: Olive Tomato Jamon Palmiers with Barbera.



Nov. 6 - Aida's Apps Recap

Revisit featured recipes and wines from Aida's Nov. 5 Facebook Live event, Simply Delicious California Wine & Appetizer Ideas.



Nov. 13 - Perfect Pairings: Fabulous Cheese & Wine

Tips and techniques for pairing California wines and cheeses, featuring Cabernet Franc and cheeses selected by Real CA Milk.



Nov. 20 - Holiday Sweets

Everything you need to know about pairing sweet wines with desserts. Featured recipe: Pear Fritters with Lemon Ginger Sugar.



Nov. 27: Treat Yourself!

Everyone could use a little self-care, so take time to indulge in oysters, dessert and California bubbles. Featured recipe/wine: Oysters with Pomegranate Mignonette Granita and California sparkling wine.

DIGITAL COOKING CLASSES

Zoom classes with Kate Ramos & Aida Mollenkamp, in partnership with CA Grown

Nov. 12 - Tamale Party, 3-5 p.m. PST

Learn how to make tamales, including Poblano Chile Rajas Tamales with Oaxacan Cheese, Pork Chili Verde Tamales, and Strawberry Tamales with Horchata Sauce. Cost: $35 per person.

Dec. 10 – Edible Holiday Gifts, 3-5 p.m. PST

Ideas and recipes for making edible holiday gifts, including Homemade Tequila Salt, Spiced Dried Blood Oranges, Candied Cayenne Pecans, Pistachio Marzipan, and Pâte De Fruit Candy Bites. Cost: $35 per person.

Register at the live links in the above class title.

Established in 1934, Wine Institute is the public policy advocacy group of 1,000 California wineries and affiliated businesses that initiates and advocates state, federal and international public policy to enhance the environment for the responsible production, consumption and enjoyment of wine. The organization works to enhance the economic and environmental health of the state through its leadership in sustainable winegrowing and a partnership with Visit California to showcase California's wine and food offerings and the state as a top travel destination.

SOURCE Wine Institute

Related Links

http://www.wineinstitute.org

