California Woman Wins $100,000 Playing Gaming Arts' Super Coverall Big Jackpot Bingo at BJ's Bingo & Gaming in Washington

BJ's Bingo & Gaming celebrated her win with a jackpot party complete with balloons, confetti, and cake for all players. The lucky player returned to California $100,000 richer.

BJ's Bingo General Manager Jenynne DeNoble said, "It was exciting to see one of our patrons win such a large prize. When we realized that she won, the entire bingo room became a celebration. This is an experience that only Gaming Arts can provide our players."

Gaming Arts' Super Coverall Big Jackpot Bingo multi-win bingo game features a $100,000 grand prize for the lucky player who achieves a COVERALL in 50 or less, along with numerous smaller prizes. Gaming Arts pays the jackpots, enabling the bingo operator to focus on exciting their players and increasing bottom-line revenue.

Gaming Arts' President Mike Dreitzer said, "One of the best parts of my job is seeing enthusiastic people win great prizes playing our exciting bingo games. BJ's Bingo is an excellent partner and it is truly rewarding to know that we have again changed a player's life forever with our 'life-changing jackpot' games. This is especially gratifying as it occurred at such a fabulous bingo facility."

This $100,000 jackpot follows yet another big win, which recently occurred when an Arizona man took home an incredible $1,000,000 playing the Gaming Arts' Bingo Millions® game. Bingo Millions® is the world's richest ongoing bingo game. Gaming Arts is well-known in the bingo world for its vast library of exciting and creative bingo games, which offer "life-changing jackpots" along with a host of other great prizes. Every year, Gaming Arts pays out millions in prizes to lucky bingo enthusiasts across the country.

About Gaming Arts

Gaming Arts, LLC, a privately owned and operated business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is the world leader in bingo and keno games and technology and is now entering the electronic gaming machine market with some of the world's most innovative slot games. Gaming Arts holds gaming licenses in approximately 80 jurisdictions, and its games and systems are installed in hundreds of casinos and bingo halls across the United States, the Pacific Rim, and South Africa. To learn more, visit http://www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

Media Contacts

Gaming Arts:

Mike Dreitzer, President

702.818.8943 or mdreitzer@gamingarts.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/california-woman-wins-100-000-playing-gaming-arts-super-coverall-big-jackpot-bingo-at-bjs-bingo--gaming-in-washington-300674008.html

SOURCE Gaming Arts, LLC

Related Links

http://gamingarts.com

