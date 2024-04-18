California Yoga Therapist Expands Offerings in Effort to Make Mental Health Care More Accessible

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapist Cara Behan LMFT, launches Yoga & Meditation Membership in effort to address growing mental health crisis and need for accessible care in communities across California. A Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, certified yoga teacher, and creator of Your Self-Care Course, Behan helps clients address symptoms of anxiety and depression, reckon with grief and loss, overcome addiction, and identify passion and purpose. Behan has led yoga in practices for over a decade across yoga studios, therapeutic groups, and health care facilities including Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and The Mental Wellness Center. She sees the benefits of yoga and meditation in real time as a tool for clients to build on positive healthy habits for mental health. "Yoga and meditation practices to help clients' gain a felt sense of wellbeing within the body."

Research supports Behan's findings. Harvard Medical School recently published article, Yoga for better mental health, outlined the impact of a yoga practice on an individual's well being: "When you do yoga, your brain cells develop new connections, and changes occur in brain structure as well as function, resulting in improved cognitive skills, such as learning and memory." Not only has yoga contributed to improved brain function, but when paired with meditative practice, mood increases and coping tools in stressful situations become more accessible resulting in reduced stress, anxiety, and depression in many individuals.

Behan's membership offers support and coping skills in real time. Classes are beginner friendly with a focus on mental and emotional well-being. Behan describes these classes as "10-30 minutes of gentle and accessible yoga and meditation for all." Classes are designed to engage individuals in a regular practice while offering accessibility and flexibility to fit in our busy everyday lives.

Monthly memberships are priced at $33 with full access to historic class libraries and new releases monthly. "While we all know the benefits of self-care—greater confidence and joy, stronger relationships, enhanced productivity and communication—that doesn't mean we always put that knowledge into practice," said Behan. "The good news is you can take incredible care of yourself, all from the comfort of your home. It goes beyond bubble baths and massages to creating regular habits that support your all-around wellness."

