CALIFORNIALISTINGS.COM ANNOUNCES 2023 POWER PLAYERS REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE LINEUP

An exclusive SoCal industry event featuring top agents Ernie Carswell, Rochelle Atlas Maize, Kofi Nartey and more on Oct. 4

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CaliforniaListings.com, the industry's trusted one-stop daily resource for all things Golden State real estate, is proud to announce the date and lineup for the 2023 Power Players Real Estate Showcase. The second annual event featuring California's top agents will take place starting at 8:30 a.m. on October 4 in Beverly Hills.

Designed with real estate industry professionals in mind, this exclusive educational and super-networking event, presented in partnership with Globl RED, will feature panel discussions with some of the biggest names and experts, including Ernie Carswell (Douglas Elliman), Rochelle Maize (Nourmand & Associates), Kofi Nartey (Globl RED @ The Real Brokerage), Molly Hobin Williams (The Hobin Company @ Bayside), Hana Cha (The Hana Collective), Kenya Reeves-Costa (Compass), Joey Ben-Zvi (The Agency) and Sharran Srivatsaa (The Real Brokerage). Plus, TikTok superstar Lisa Remillard ("The News Girl") will be on stage sharing social media strategies for the changing market.

The 2023 Power Players Real Estate showcase sponsors include Globl RED, Homes.com, Revive, Joe Tishkoff of Paramount Residential Mortgage Group and Revolutionized By Design.

Seats are limited and tickets are available now at CaliforniaListings.com/Showcase

CaliforniaListings.com is an exclusive online platform showcasing the top real estate agents—and their listings—in each market territory in the Golden State. CaliforniaListings.com is not only reinventing how buyers shop for homes, but also how they shop for agents, featuring only the best market territory experts. Since launching in 2021, readers have quickly found CaliforniaListings.com to be their trusted source for real real estate news.

For more information on expert qualification criteria or sponsorship/advertising opportunities, e-mail at [email protected]

