CALIFORNIALISTINGS.COM ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL TOP NEIGHBORHOOD AGENT LIST

California's one-stop shop for all things residential real estate celebrates two years of record growth

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The real estate market in California is known for its dynamic and diverse nature, historically one of the most active and competitive in the U.S. And as the unprecedented times of the past few years have clearly shown, the Golden State remains the place for golden real estate.

Which is why working with the expert agents on The LIST is more necessary than ever!

CaliforniaListings.com is proud to announce its inaugural top neighborhood agent feature—The LIST! From San Juan Capistrano to Sacramento, we're naming the top brokers and agents for some of California's hottest markets. Expert agents on this year's list include Chris Cortazzo, Kofi Nartey, Rochelle Atlas Maize, Dennis Chernov, Ernie Carswell and more than 30 other real estate power players.

The LIST is out now digitally at www.californialistings.com/magazine.

CaliforniaListings.com showcases the top real estate agents—and their listings—in each neighborhood in the Golden State. All featured agents are vetted following strict proprietary requirements, ensuring California Listings will be home to only the best market territory experts. California Listings was derived out of a presumptive need: how do you cut through the noise from all of the self-proclaimed "#1 real estate agents" and find the true best expert in each neighborhood? With 132,000+ unique viewers served per month, buyers and sellers get their daily news and real estate support at CaliforniaListings.com.

