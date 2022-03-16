CALIFORNIALISTINGS.COM ANNOUNCES THE POWER PLAYERS REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE

California Listings announces Power Players Real Estate Showcase, starring Mauricio Umansky, Founder/CEO of The Agency Tweet this

Seats are limited and tickets are available now at CaliforniaListings.com/Showcase

CaliforniaListings.com is an exclusive online platform showcasing the top real estate agents—and their listings—in each market territory in the Golden State. CaliforniaListings.com is not only reinventing how buyers shop for homes, but also how they shop for agents, featuring only the best market territory experts. Averaging more than 1 million monthly impressions and more than 75,000 unique visitors per month (as of March 15, 2022), readers have quickly found CaliforniaListings.com to be their trusted source for real real estate news since April 2021. And because great real estate isn't limited to Southern California, CaliforniaListings.com is proud to introduce its recent expansion, CaliforniaListings.com/NorCal. Here, consumers will find daily news and data curated for Northern California home shoppers, as well as the top NorCal agents—and their listings—from San Luis Obispo to San Francisco, Sacramento to Lake Tahoe and everywhere in between!

For more information on expert qualification criteria or sponsorship/advertising opportunities, e-mail at [email protected]

