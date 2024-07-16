Californians Can Now Plug In and Earn with ChargePerks California

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WeaveGrid, a software company that enables rapid electric vehicle (EV) adoption on the electric grid, today announced ChargePerks California , a new WeaveGrid program funded in part by the California Energy Commission (CEC). California drivers looking to save money on electric vehicle (EV) charging and support the state's clean energy future can now join the program.

ChargePerks California: Earn $50 and Save While You Charge

ChargePerks California offers EV drivers a chance to earn up to $50 in rewards while contributing to a more resilient California grid. Participants can also save on their monthly electric bills by charging at the lowest-cost, most efficient times for the electric grid.

Benefits of ChargePerks California:

$50 Enrollment Gift Card: Simply sign up and receive a welcome gift card of your choosing.

Simply sign up and receive a welcome gift card of your choosing. Automatic Smart Charging: WeaveGrid technology analyzes your charging habits to create a personalized smart charging schedule for your electric vehicle. This helps you save money by charging during off-peak hours when electricity rates are lower.

WeaveGrid technology analyzes your charging habits to create a personalized smart charging schedule for your electric vehicle. This helps you save money by charging during off-peak hours when electricity rates are lower. Charge with Cleaner Energy: Automatic Smart Charging prioritizes low-cost, renewable energy whenever available.

Automatic Smart Charging prioritizes low-cost, renewable energy whenever available. Personalized Insights: Gain valuable data on your charging costs, energy use, and habits with the WeaveGrid dashboard and a weekly charge summary delivered straight to your inbox.

Gain valuable data on your charging costs, energy use, and habits with the WeaveGrid dashboard and a weekly charge summary delivered straight to your inbox. Electric Grid Impact: By charging smarter with WeaveGrid, you'll contribute to a more reliable and resilient electricity grid for all Californians, especially during peak demand periods.

Here's How You Can Qualify:

Be a customer of Southern California Edison (SCE), Los Angeles Department of Water & Power (LADWP), San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E), Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD), or Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) and charge at home within their service territory.

Own or lease a qualifying Tesla electric vehicle.

Currently be enrolled in a Time of Use (TOU) rate with your utility provider.

Maintain a vehicle connection for the program duration.

Not currently enrolled in another utility-sponsored managed charging program.

A Win-Win for Drivers and the Grid

"ChargePerks is a fantastic opportunity for electric vehicle drivers in California to reduce their electric bills and support a sustainable future," says Apoorv Bhargava, Cofounder and CEO of WeaveGrid. "Our innovative technology at WeaveGrid allows drivers to unlock significant savings for themselves while helping to ensure a reliable electricity grid for everyone and helping meet California's clean energy goals."

"We're excited to launch ChargePerks California. By optimizing EV charging and offering tangible rewards, we're helping Californians save money and support the state's ambitious clean energy objectives," says Luna Ascha, ChargePerks CA General Manager. "This initiative is a step toward California's greener future."

Join ChargePerks California Today!

Visit weavegrid.com/chargeperks to learn more and enroll. Together, let's plug in to a brighter California!

About WeaveGrid

WeaveGrid is a leading provider of software for smart electric vehicle charging. The company's software platform optimizes EV charging to align with periods of high renewable energy availability or to ensure ongoing electric grid reliability, while keeping preferences and controls at a driver's fingertips. WeaveGrid partners with utilities, charging infrastructure providers, and automakers to accelerate the transition to sustainable transportation.

Contact:

Kendall Cody

Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE WeaveGrid