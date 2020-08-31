Californians for Consumer Privacy Announces Andrew Yang as Chair of Advisory Board

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Yang has been named as chair of the advisory board for Californians for Consumer Privacy , the organization which created and championed the passage of the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and is now advocating for the passage of Proposition 24, the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), which will make California's data privacy rights laws the strongest in the United States and set a precedent for other states to follow.

While CCPA was a landmark victory for privacy and data property rights, Proposition 24 will extend beyond the existing law and provide consumers the right to correct their data, restrict use of sensitive personal information, including race and sexual orientation, extend to consumers the right to prevent companies from storing their information longer than necessary, and more.

"The California Consumer Privacy Act was a major win for the state of California and the country, but we have to do more," said former presidential candidate Andrew Yang. "Technology is changing more rapidly than ever before, and tech corporations are already lining up to undermine the CCPA. It's up to us to protect consumers and strengthen our privacy rights to global standards. Our data should be ours no matter what platforms and apps we use. That's why I hope California voters will join me in supporting Prop 24 by voting YES in November."

In a poll released by Goodwin/Simon at the beginning of this month, 81 percent of 605 likely California voters support Proposition 24.

Other supporters of Proposition 24 include: Common Sense Media, Consumer Watchdog, AFSCME California, the NAACP of California, California Professional Firefighters, California State Building and Construction Trades Council, International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, Local 21 (Bay Area), UA Local 38 Plumbers and Pipefitters, California State Senate Majority Leader Robert Hertzberg, California State Senator Ben Allen, California State Senator Scott Wiener, John Burton, Former Chair of the California Democratic Party, Alex Rooker and Daraka Larimore Hall, Vice Chairs of the California Democratic Party, Dr. Lisa Strohman, JD, PhD, and more.

