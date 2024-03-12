Californians for Financial Education Submit 900,000 Signatures to Qualify Personal Finance Initiative for November 2024 Ballot

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Californians for Financial Education announced they have submitted nearly 900,000 signatures to qualify the California Personal Finance Initiative for the November 2024 Statewide Ballot. During a media availability in Sacramento, supporters were joined by California State Controller Malia Cohen as proponent Tim Ranzetta announced that the campaign was delivering the nearly 900,000 signatures to County registrars located throughout California.

"The pace at which Californians signed on to this measure, which would guarantee California High School students a personal finance course prior to graduation, is a testament to the popularity of this commonsense ballot proposition," said Tim Ranzetta, who also co-founded of Next Gen Personal Finance, a not-for-profit organization that provides curriculum and teacher training at no cost to nearly 100,000 teachers across the country, including more than 6,000 teachers in California. "This initiative will allow California to join 25 other states in guaranteeing personal finance education to its high school students. There's a financial education movement happening in this country with 17 of those 25 states making the commitment in the past 3 years. It's time that California students receive the same opportunity to learn these essential skills."

For the November 2024 ballot, 546,651 valid signatures are required to qualify an initiative statute. With more than 880,000 signatures collected, the California Personal Finance Initiative has more than enough to meet the threshold.

The California Personal Finance Initiative would guarantee California high school students a stand-alone one-semester personal finance course as a graduation requirement, starting with the graduating class of 2030.

Nearly 4 out of 5 California voters across all demographics support this change according to an 8/23 poll from Binder Research. A Tyton Partners' 2024 report titled "Investing in Tomorrow: Lifetime Value of Financial Education in High School" found that there is a lifetime positive benefit in California of approximately $127,000 per-student from guaranteeing a high school student takes a one-semester course in personal finance.

"The California Personal Finance Education Initiative is a critical statewide measure," said California State Controller Malia Cohen during the press conference announcing the submission of signatures for the ballot measure. "Providing essential financial literacy education to every high school student is a key step to ensuring equitable access to vital life skills regardless of their background or location."

"I strongly support the California Personal Finance Initiative," Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said in a statement. "It is crucial as it addresses the pressing need for financial literacy among our youth, empowering them with essential skills to navigate the complexities of personal finance. It fosters economic empowerment, bridges equity gaps, and I believe it will secure brighter economic futures for all."

California State Treasurer Fiona Ma added, "As California's Treasurer, investing in our youth through initiatives like the California Personal Finance Education Initiative will pay off big for individuals, families, and our state's economy. Teaching financial literacy in high school sets students up for success, giving them an advantage in today's world. Let's empower students and build economic equality, one step at a time."

More information can be found on the Californians for Financial Education website: www.financialed4ca.com.

