Californians for Population Stabilization calls for DHS Secretary Mayorkas to step down

VENTURA, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit, nonpartisan group, Californians for Population Stabilization (CAPS), is calling for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign. According to its mission statement, it is the duty of DHS "to secure and maintain our borders, prevent and intercept foreign threats… [and] enforce immigration laws throughout the United States…."

Californians for Population Stabilization Executive Director Ric Oberlink said:

"Mayorkas has failed miserably in his job. This unprecedented border surge has been caused by the Biden administration's clear signals that U.S. immigration laws will be ignored. The result has been a trashing of sensitive border lands, a diminution in national security, an increased risk to our health during this pandemic, and increased job competition for legal American workers."

In May, authorities stopped more than 180,000 illegal immigrants at the Mexico border according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, nearly eight times the total during May 2020 and the highest monthly total in over 21 years.

Despite the surge in illegal immigration, monthly figures for deportations in April fell to the lowest on record, just 2,962. This suggests that the Biden administration is ignoring the order of a federal court that barred its plan to cease deportations.

The abysmal performance of Mayorkas has been roundly criticized, not just by former high-ranking DHS officials, but also by Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar, who represents a Texas border district, and by the Presidents of Guatemala and Mexico. Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, blamed the border crisis on the administration's messaging of non-enforcement, "The very next day, the coyotes were here organizing groups of children to take them to the United States."

"The DHS policies of Mayorkas have created tragedies on both sides of the border," Oberlink said. "He is providing incentives for cartels, coyotes, and drug traffickers. Multiple deaths of would-be migrants in SUV crashes, toddlers dropped from a 14-foot border wall, children abandoned in the desert—these are the result of open-border policies. Nobody knows how many migrants are killed or how many women are raped on the other side of the border. It is time for Mayorkas to resign or be replaced."

