CALIFORNIANS FOR SMARTER SUSTAINABILITY ANNOUNCES EDWIN LOMBARD AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Californians for Smarter Sustainability (CASS) announced Edwin Lombard as its new Executive Director. Lombard–a statewide policy leader and former head of two of the state's largest minority chambers of commerce–will lead the organization's efforts to advocate for policies that balance economic prosperity and quality of life alongside environmental protection. His appointment comes at a critical moment given how recent impractical, environmentally elite policies have failed to address – and in some cases even exacerbated – persistent health concerns for many low-income and minority communities in California.

"I am honored to lead this incredible organization at such a pivotal time for California," said Edwin Lombard, "Our state is faced with uniquely complex sustainability challenges that call for solutions that not only protect our environment but also uplift our communities and economy."

Lombard has been a champion for small businesses and minorities for nearly three decades. He established the California African American Chamber of Commerce in 2019, serving as President & CEO until 2021. In addition to his leadership roles, Edwin actively contributes to various organizations, such as the NAACP, the Black Business Association, and the Black American Political Action Council.

"We must prepare California for the difficult years to come," State Senator Steven Bradford, a close associate of Lombard's, said of the new role, "It's imperative to repair the State's infrastructure, especially our water infrastructure, to ensure all Californians have access to clean drinking water as wildfires and water safety issues continue to affect our most vulnerable. With his decades of successful leadership, I have the utmost confidence in Edwin to lead this coalition and make real change."

Lombard will spearhead the organization's work to advocate for practical policy and regulatory decision-making by state and local officials. He will also seek to grow CASS's membership, which currently includes more than 40 non-profit and community groups statewide, to ensure that CASS represents Californians of all backgrounds and uplifts their voices during key policy and regulatory discussions.

Californians for Smarter Sustainability (CASS) brings together residents, businesses, and community-based organizations to ensure Golden State policymaking balances economic prosperity and quality of life alongside environmental protection.

