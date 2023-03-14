California's Agency on Aging in Area 4 Brings ElliQ Companion Robots to Older Adults in Sacramento and Placer Counties to Reduce Social Isolation and Motivate Healthy Aging

The program is part of AAA4's implementation of the Access to Technology initiative to assist older adults gain access to digital connectivity and technology to reduce isolation, and increase social connections

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California's Agency on Aging \ Area 4 (AAA4) today announced a new program to distribute AI care companion robot, ElliQ , to older adults across Sacramento and Placer Counties. This partnership with Intuition Robotics became possible through the Access to Technology initiative which provides counties with grant funding to pursue programs that can help older adults gain access to digital connectivity and technology to reduce isolation, increase social connections, and enhance self-confidence in navigating digital and online resources. The recruitment and validation of eligible participants will be done by AAA4 partners in these counties, and any older adults being serviced by AAA4 can apply to receive an ElliQ at no cost to themselves through their service providers or directly through the Agency on Aging.

ElliQ is designed to foster independence at home, while alleviating feelings of loneliness and social isolation. ElliQ provides companionship and support for older adults through daily check-ins, cognitive and physical activities, connection to family and friends, and more using a simple and intuitive interface. The technology has shown unprecedented engagement levels with users averaging 20 interactions with ElliQ per day. It has been proven to reduce loneliness for 80% of users, while making 90% feel better and 82% stay more mentally active. ElliQ encourages older adults to take care of their social, mental and physical health, but also has an incredibly positive social impact by bridging the digital gap for older adults.

AAA4 is one of thirty-three area agencies on aging (AAAs) in California. The "4" refers to Planning and Service Area 4 (PSA 4), which includes the seven counties of Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba. AAA4 exists due to the passage of the Older Americans Act (OAA), which was signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson in 1965 and created a national network to respond to the needs of Americans 60+ in every local community. AAAs make it possible for older adults to "age in place" in their home and communities.

"For the past 50 years, AAA4 has been committed to helping older adults age independently," said AAA4's Executive Director, Pam Miller. "This partnership with Intuition Robotics takes our mission to new heights and allows us to offer even more advanced support with the use of next generation technology. ElliQ is truly one-of-a-kind and we believe it will have an incredibly positive impact on our community."

This news follows Intuition Robotics' recent partnership announcements with the Olympic Area Agency on Aging in Washington and the New York State Office For Aging , and enables more seniors across the nation to enjoy the benefits of ElliQ, alleviate loneliness, and maintain healthier, independent lifestyles at home. The New York program has seen great results so far; 97% of users surveyed say that ElliQ has changed their lives for the better.

"What really sets Intuition Robotics apart is our mission to provide nationwide support for the aging community," said Dor Skuler, Co-founder and CEO of Intuition Robotics. "These partnerships are helping us expand access to ElliQ one county at a time and strengthen our relationships with local service providers whose goals for the elderly community align perfectly with ours. We are incredibly proud to partner with AAA4 to help bring that vision to life and touch more people's lives with ElliQ."

About Intuition Robotics

Intuition Robotics is on a mission to empower older adults to live happier, healthier and more independent lives at home. The company's award-winning product, ElliQ®, is a proactive care companion for older adults. ElliQ, helps keep users healthy, engaged, and informed, while alleviating the effects of loneliness and social isolation. Intuition Robotics has won several awards for its work with ElliQ including Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and the CES Best of Innovation award. Intuition Robotics is partnering with the New York State Office for the Aging to supply hundreds of ElliQs to aging New Yorkers. The company was founded in 2016 and investors include: Toyota Ventures, Samsung NEXT, iRobot, OurCrowd, Terra Ventures and Venture Capital firms from California, Israel, Japan, and Asia. To learn more, please visit intuitionrobotics.com .

About Agency on Aging \ Area 4

AAA4's mission is enriching the lives of older adults and people with disabilities by fostering networks of support, advocating for individual choice, collaborating with others, ensuring equity, and striving to do so with conviction.

AAA4 differs from many other AAAs in that it is a stand-alone joint powers authority with non-profit status. Consequently, AAA4 enjoys greater flexibility in operations, attracts a different type of employee and is viewed differently in the community. The agency's joint powers status ties it directly to the county supervisors, adding strength and credibility and assuring accountability. By providing a range of options to older adults, they may choose among home and community-based services and living arrangements that suit them best. AAAs make it possible for older adults to "age in place" in their home and communities.

Agency on Aging \ Area 4 was established in 1973; it was one of the six original agencies on aging in California.

