CALIFORNIA'S BRIGHTEST COLLABORATION: SUMO CITRUS® AND BRIGHTLAND® UNVEIL LIMITED-EDITION SUMO CITRUS OLIVE OIL

Bold, incredibly sweet Sumo Citrus flavor meets Brightland's fresh, grassy 100% California extra virgin olive oil in this never-before experienced combination

DINUBA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumo Citrus® today unveiled a first-of-its-kind culinary collaboration: a limited-edition olive oil created in partnership with the preeminent elevated olive oil brand, Brightland® . This rare infusion captures the legendary, complex sweetness of peak-season Sumo Citrus within Brightland's signature 100% California extra virgin olive oil. The result is a vibrant "liquid gold" — a finishing oil bursting with mandarin complexity that transforms every bite into a taste-of-joy moment.

Sumo Citrus® and Brightland® Limited-Edition Sumo Citrus Flavored Olive Oil

Launching exclusively on Brightland's website, the Sumo Citrus Flavored Olive Oil was crafted with premium California ingredients to span the culinary spectrum — from drizzling and baking to roasting. Whether whisked into salad dressings, roasted with winter veggies, used in a marinade for chicken, or poured over ice cream, this craveable release is both unique and versatile, celebrating a shared love of flavor, craft, and California sunshine.

"This collaboration brings the taste of Sumo Citrus into kitchens in an entirely new way," says Sunnia Gull, vice president of marketing for Sumo Citrus. "As two beloved California brands with a shared commitment to quality — we're bottling our love of California-grown, distinct flavor and premium quality into one bold olive oil. Now, followers of the brand can celebrate the joy of Sumo Citrus flavor during our peak season and beyond in a new, creative way, whether in salads, sweets, or even cocktails and mocktails. It's bright, expressive and an oil you'll reach for again and again."

"California is at the heart of everything we do at Brightland, so partnering with Sumo Citrus — the absolute gold standard of California citrus — felt like the ultimate expression of our commitment to flavor, craft, and quality," said Brightland CEO and Founder, Aishwarya Iyer. "We are dedicated to championing the best local agriculture, and this collaboration represents the perfect marriage of our high-quality extra-virgin olive oil and the legendary sweetness of the Sumo Citrus. It's a true celebration of flavor."

From the golden state of California, the flavor-first olive oil offers a bright and balanced profile and pairs well with cheese, salads, roasted vegetables, avocado toast, cocktails, baked goods, ice cream and so much more. The finish gives notes of mandarin peel, nectar and soft citrus oils, with zero bitterness.

The Sumo Citrus Flavored Olive Oil will be available while supplies last beginning Feb. 11 on Brightland's website for $48 (MSRP $60), packaged in a 375 mL / 12.7 fl. oz. fully recyclable UV-coated glass bottle. For more information, visit brightland.co/products/sumo-citrus and be sure to follow Sumo Citrus on TikTok and Instagram and Brightland on TikTok and Instagram for inspirational recipe ideas with the co-branded olive oil.

ABOUT SUMO CITRUS:

The story began in the 1970s in Japan, when a visionary grower set out to create the ultimate citrus experience. By combining the best of satsuma, orange, and mandarin varieties, Sumo Citrus was born—a one-of-a-kind hybrid mandarin with a legendary taste like no other fruit in the world. Since then, our expert farmers have perfected the art of growing Sumo Citrus while maintaining ambitiously high standards every step of the way. It's no wonder the fruit is so beloved by fans.

ABOUT BRIGHTLAND :

Founded in 2018 by Aishwarya Iyer, Brightland is a California-based premium pantry staples brand crafting artfully designed and consciously-made olive oils, vinegars, and honeys that elevate everyday moments with distinct and beloved culinary flavors. Built on quality, creativity, and transparency, Brightland sources ingredients from family farmers and local makers in California. Recognized as one of Oprah's Favorite Things in 2022 and in Goop's 2024 Holiday Gift Guide, Brightland's beloved products are available in thousands of major and independent retailers nationwide, and online at www.brightland.co . Follow their story on Instagram @wearebrightland .

