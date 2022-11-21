California's Fastest Growing Cannabis Dispensary Feeds 200+ Long Beach Families This Thanksgiving

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Dispensaries, a rapidly expanding southern California dispensary chain, is holding a large Turkey Giveaway for Thanksgiving, on Tuesday November 22nd.

Haven dispensary Haven Turkey Giveaway

Two-hundred families in the Long Beach area will have a much easier time celebrating Thanksgiving this year thanks to a concerted effort from the Haven team. High cost and limited numbers of turkeys across California has made it difficult for many individuals to afford, let alone find quality turkeys this year. Haven recognized this and took matters into their own hands by securing and covering the cost of over 200 turkeys.

The Turkey Giveaway is one of the many ways Haven gives thanks to its dedicated community. Throughout the years, their customers have constantly supported Haven and allowed it to boom as one of California's fastest growing cannabis dispensary organizations.

The Giveaway is running from 2pm to 5pm and promises to be an amazing event.

The event was assembled with loyal Haven customers, local food banks, and other members of the Long Beach community. Haven has enough supplies available to feed 200+ Long Beach families. The Turkey Giveaway will be held at Haven's Downtown Long Beach location at 1248 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach CA, 90813.

"We at Haven make it a priority to give back to our community not only during the Holiday Season, but all year long," says Mike Simonian, Founder of Haven Dispensaries.

"Our neighbors do so much for us and it's always an amazing opportunity when we can lend a helping hand and give back to those in need."

Haven Hearts, the charitable arm of Haven, is responsible for this event and is dedicated to providing much needed funding, help and resources to all of the communities that Haven calls home. Haven Hearts was founded with one core mission: creating a safe space for all to appreciate and explore cannabis. From their friendly store fronts, to their welcoming staff, Haven wants to forge a connection with all of their neighbors. This event is just one of the many ways Haven hopes to achieve that sentiment and they are committed to much more giving this holiday season.

Haven thrives on partnerships with customers and other community leaders. By working together, Haven is able to offer large giveaways like this and many more. Throughout its efforts, Haven Hearts has generated tens of thousands of dollars from events for the community in the past year. By doing so, Haven is able to reinvest in its home and expand their footprint to influence even more communities across Southern California.

For more information on Haven, and to see all the charitable events they have held or participated in, visit their website at https://myhavenstores.com/ .

About Haven

HAVEN is an industry leading cannabis retailer with 6 currently operational storefronts, one set to open in Porterville in December 2022 and 8 more in development across California. Haven's rapid growth establishes it as one of the fastest growing dispensary chains in California, attempting to connect with numerous communities across the state.

HAVEN's mission is to provide the most enjoyable cannabis buying experience in the industry, made through moments of authenticity, wellness and exploration. This is a response to the still emerging, and often frustrating cannabis industry in California. Finding dispensaries and products can be quite the challenge to newcomers. HAVEN seeks to resolve these challenges, so consumers can explore cannabis like they would other products.

HAVEN offers an extensive assortment of superior products and services that make it a destination for cannabis enthusiasts from around the world. From their community outreach and charitable efforts, to their boutique storefronts and highly educated staff, HAVEN has quickly established themselves as a premier cannabis retailer. Their services included a rewards program, numerous discounts and details, curbside pickup, delivery, and more.

To learn more about the company, please visit the Haven Cannabis Dispensary website.

Mike Cuccia - Vendor and Public Relations Manager

[email protected]

9497919055

SOURCE Haven Dispensaries