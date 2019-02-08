California's Government Officials Support Cybersecurity Education

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California's government provides services that millions of people across the state rely on. Imagine what would happen if those systems fell victim to a cybersecurity attack.

Government officials spend a lot of time thinking about that scenario and are committed to supporting programs and events that help train the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.



Mario Garcia, Deputy Commander of California Cyber Security Integration Center, kicks off 2018 California Mayors Cyber Cup (From Left to Right) Marcus Geissler (Deputy Sector Navigator California Community Colleges ICT/DM), Keith Tresh (Commander of California Cyber Security Integration Center), Sean McNally (Elk Grove Teacher and Air Force Association's CyberPatriot Teacher of the Year for California in 2014 and 2015), Kevin Kiley(California Assemblymember), Scott Young (Director of California Cyberhub) show support of the 2018 California Mayors Cyber Cup in Sacramento, CA.

One such event, the California Mayors Cyber Cup (CMCC) receives critical support from the California Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development, (GO-Biz), California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and the California Department of Technology.

The California Mayors Cyber Cup (CMCC), a program of the California Cyberhub, utilizes cyber competitions to spread awareness about cybersecurity and the many career opportunities that exist within that field. CMCC brings Students, parents, teachers, government officials, business leaders, and other stakeholders together to create awareness of cybersecurity issues and reinforce the connection between community and our education institutions to highlight the many career and business support resources available in each community.

This annual cycle of activity culminates in a statewide competition with students located in 12 regions throughout California competing simultaneously, on behalf of their home city, for regional perpetual trophies that will be displayed in the winning team's city hall for the coming year.

At this year's CMCC on February 23, California Department of Technology Director Amy Tong will address students and community members in Sacramento at the event's closing ceremonies. Mario Garcia, Commander of the California Cybersecurity Integration Center, will kick off the event across the state in a video conference to more than 270 teams comprised of 1300 competitors and representing 150 cities, teachers, coaches and community members.

Garcia said events like the CMCC are critically important to build the pipeline of cybersecurity workers needed throughout California, across the U.S. and around the world.

"Cybersecurity is the number one threat nationwide: it impacts every government entity, business, educational institution, and each one of us personally. California Cyberhub is helping to unify California's efforts to fill over 35,000 open cybersecurity jobs by encouraging the development of cyber education and cyber competition opportunities," Garcia said.

He also had a message to the students themselves.

"Those opportunities are just waiting for you to get involved, get prepared, and graduate. Hurry up, we need you!"

Tong said the CMCC and other cyber events are important parts in the pathway from middle and high school through college and into the cybersecurity workforce.

"We are helping to create a recruitment pipeline that starts in K-12 and continues through community college and the university level," Tong said. "We want to help students see themselves as public servants."

Eileen Sanchez, chief defense industry cybersecurity resilience and innovation program manager for GO-Biz, said business support for events like the CMCC is critical as innovations continue to push the boundaries of technology and create new cybersecurity threats in the process.

"California businesses need next generation cybersecurity leaders and entrepreneurs to protect everything from our personal health data, to our defense and aerospace innovations, to the development of autonomous vehicles," Sanchez said. "The California Mayors Cyber Cup demonstrates California's commitment to educate and encourage young cyber professionals in order to fill 37,000 open cybersecurity positions."

CMCC this year will help add 1,000 cyber teams and develop supporting cyber education programs across the state, including more teams in rural and economically-depressed areas. Many CMCC events are held at community colleges and CSUs with the intention of highlighting cybersecurity degrees, certificates and cyber career resources offered at California's education institutions.

For more information about the California Mayors Cyber Cup, visit https://ca-cyberhub.org/cmcc2019.



About California Cyberhub

The California Cyberhub is an initiative hosted at SynED, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on bringing innovation to education and workforce development. The California Cyberhub initiative is made possible by a collaborative effort of volunteers and funding from California public education, government and business. Supporters include the California Community Colleges Chancellor's office, Community College Regional Consortiums, the California Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development, the California Department of Education and countless volunteers and champions across the state. For more information about the California Cyberhub, visit ca-cyberhub.org.

About GO-Biz

GO-Biz serves as the State of California's leader in job growth and economic development efforts. GO-Biz offers a range of services to business owners including: attraction, retention and expansion services, site selection, permit streamlining, clearing of regulatory hurdles, small business assistance, international trade development, assistance with state government, and more.

About Cal OES

California is prone to earthquakes, floods, significant wildfires, prolonged drought impacts, public health emergencies, cybersecurity attacks, agricultural and animal disasters, as well as threats to homeland security. Cal OES takes a proactive approach to addressing these risks, threats, and vulnerabilities that form the basis of our mission and has been tested through real events, as well as comprehensive exercises that help us maintain our state of readiness and plan for and mitigate impacts.

About the California Department of Technology

The California Department of Technology is committed to partnering with state, local government and educational entities to deliver digital services, develop innovative and responsive solutions for business needs, and provide quality assurance for state government Information Technology (IT) projects and services. The Department's "Vision 2020" Strategic plan is to create one digital government delivered securely by a dynamic workforce.

