California's Hottest Yoga Studio Expands to Brooklyn Heights this Summer

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot 8 Yoga, renowned for its transformative hot yoga classes, is thrilled to open its 13th studio in the heart of Brooklyn Heights this summer 2024, officially opening its doors in August.

"It's like coming home for me. I left Brooklyn Heights after living there for many years to come to California 13 years ago to start Hot 8 Yoga," says Vincent, Founder and CEO of Hot 8 Yoga "I can't wait for all the Brooklyn peeps to light up our community with their magnetic energy."

Be among the first to join the Hot 8 Yoga community in NYC and secure a limited time founding membership.

The studio will be hosting pre-opening classes and VIP events throughout the summer in Brooklyn Heights for interested members, with the first event taking place on Saturday, June 1st. Hot 8 Yoga will also be offering limited time special promotions and membership packages for new members.

Located at 57 Court St. Brooklyn, NY 11201, the new Hot 8 Yoga studio promises to be a home for yoga practicers of all levels. It is a space designed for more than just yoga poses—it's a sanctuary where yoga, community, movement, luxury, and of course HEAT converge. In addition to classes, Hot 8 Yoga will offer Yoga Teacher Trainings for anyone looking to deepen their practice.

"It is beyond exciting to bring the magic of Hot 8 Yoga from California to New York City! This is a moment we have waited for for many, many years, and to see it coming to fruition is a dream come true," says Tim, 10+ year employee and current COO of Hot 8 Yoga, "We can't wait to meet the vibrant Brooklyn community and to welcome them with open arms!"

With its ethos rooted in being the hottest, cleanest, and most connected, Hot 8 Yoga aims to become a cornerstone of the Brooklyn Heights health and wellness scene, inviting individuals from all walks of life to experience the joy of hot yoga.

For more information about Hot 8 Yoga Brooklyn Heights and to stay updated on the latest news and events, please visit hot8yoga.com

About Hot 8 Yoga:

Hot 8 Yoga is known as the premier hot yoga destination, offering a full range of hot classes to fulfill everyone's yoga and fitness needs. Whether individuals are looking for a high-intensity Yoga Sculpt, a more traditional 26 & 2, or even a relaxing Yin class — Hot 8 Yoga has a class for them. The studio is acclaimed for its intense heat, with temperatures ranging from 105 to 110 degrees, ensuring a vigorous workout! After class, chilled eucalyptus-infused face towels are available to provide a refreshing cool down experience. Members can prepare for the rest of their day in Hot 8's spa-like locker rooms, equipped with high-pressure showers, eco-friendly products, and a range of complimentary amenities.

