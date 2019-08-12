California's Leading Chamber of Commerce Celebrates TechAhead's 10th Anniversary With Gala Ribbon Cutting

On August 6, the Chamber hosted a gala ribbon cutting to welcome one of its newest Chairman's Club members — TechAhead, a Gold Level member — and just as importantly, to celebrate the company's 10 th anniversary. This milestone is noteworthy because it shows that the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well. Vikas Kaushik, TechAhead's CEO, founded TechAhead in 2009 in India. Since then the company has grown to include over 150 employees, including developers for TechAhead's world-class apps, and expanded operations to include an American office headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA. Linda Northrup, Agoura Hills Mayor, congratulated TechAhead on its anniversary, saying "I just get so excited about the cutting-edge businesses we have, not just in Agoura Hills but in the entire Conejo Valley. I'm excited about the things you and your team are doing, Vikas. I think the work you're doing is very important, not just to make things easy but also do it in a way that connects us."

Chamber Chairman of the Board Don Phillipson echoed Mayor Northrup's sentiments. "Vikas, we know how tough it is to launch and grow a business," Phillipson said. "Fifty percent of American startups fail in their first two years. Celebrating 10 years in business is remarkable — and not only staying in business but thriving. We truly appreciate your support as a member of our Chairman's Club. Thanks to you and our other members we've been able to expand support of local businesses with education, networking opportunities, advocacy and even support of a variety of local non-profits."

"That's the reason we became a member of the Chairman's Club," Vikas said. "My wife Poonam — who is our Operations Manager for the United States — and I recognize and embrace the Chamber's commitment to advocacy. It's built into our corporate culture as well. That's why we're grateful to the Chamber for recognizing our 10th anniversary, and we're excited to continue contributing to the vitality of our vibrant business community."

About TechAhead

TechAhead is an industry leading, top-rated mobile app development company that helps businesses thrive in the digital world. TechAhead's industry and technology experts have decades of combined experience in mobile consulting, design and app development, as well as ongoing upgrades and maintenance, allowing them to specialize in creating digital form factors and mobile app experiences that are secure, scalable and intuitive enough to make life better.

TechAhead, established in 2009, has been recognized as one of the top 100 Asian startups by Red Herring, and — for the second year in a row — as one of the top 10 Global Mobile Development Companies by Clutch, an independent US-based research company. With offices in southern California and New Delhi, India, TechAhead boasts a strong, smart and dedicated team of over 150 mobile mavericks.

