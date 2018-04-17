California's Leading Women-Owned Cannabis Law Firm Expands to State Capital and Central Coast

The expansion to Sacramento reflects the firm's close involvement with cannabis legislative and regulatory efforts. Clark founded and serves as Chair of the Los Angeles Cannabis Task Force and is a senior advisor to the California Native American Cannabis Association; CNLLP co-founder and partner Nicole Howell Neubert served on State Treasurer John Chiang's Cannabis Banking Working Group and is chief policy advisor to the California Growers Association. Currently the firm has offices in LA and San Francisco.

Associate Joanna Hossack, a leading expert on MAUCRSA and evolving regulations, leads CNLLP's Sacramento office. With a specific focus on entity formation and local policies, Joanna advises clients on corporate governance, business transactional matters, local permitting and state licensing, with a particular focus on the water law and environmental issues. Joanna's full bio can be found here: http://www.greenfrontier.com/team/joanna-hossackassociate/

"Market and political realities are forcing California's cannabis regulations to evolve, and Sacramento is ground zero for those negotiations," said Clark. "Joanna's legal and advocacy experience gives our clients the best, most up-to-date insights into changing laws and regulations."

Senior Associate Jay Purcell joins CNLLP to expand the firm's corporate and securities practice. Purcell previously worked at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC., to support technology businesses and investors, including Google Ventures, Founders Fund, FireEye, Curse, Lynda.com, DIA Styling, and LinkedIn. In full-time cannabis practice since 2016, Purcell splits his time between CNLLP's San Francisco and Santa Monica offices, where his practice focuses on financial transactions for growth companies, employment incentives, partnership and joint venture agreements and M&A. His full bio can be found here: http://www.greenfrontier.com/team/jay-purcellof-counsel/

Associate Nicole Laggner joins CNLLP from private practice, where since 2012 she has focused on cannabis businesses in Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties. Laggner's expertise includes all aspects of cannabis business formation and compliance; she has also successfully settled denial, breach of contract and employment discrimination in the cannabis field. Previously, Laggner handled complex civil litigation and class actions for global firm Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton. Nicole will lead CNLLP's Santa Cruz office, and her full bio can be found here: http://www.greenfrontier.com/team/nicole-laggnerassociate/

"Jay and Nicole have outstanding track records in both traditional and cannabis business law. That combination is incredibly important to businesses trying to legally operate in this highly regulated market," said Neubert. "Jay is a brilliant cannabis attorney who has managed deals for some of the world's biggest technology firms, and Nicole's expertise and relationships in Central Coast operations are unparalleled. We're excited to welcome these three stars to the firm."

