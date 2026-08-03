California's Medical Leaders Emphasize the Power of Cancer Prevention with 20 Years of HPV Vaccine Impact

California HPV Vaccine Week (August 2-8, 2026) Raises Awareness for HPV Cancer Prevention Across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading health voices in California are celebrating twenty years of cancer-prevention impact from the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine during California HPV Vaccine Week, recognized from August 2-8, 2026. The California Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics - California, and California Academy of Family Physicians join with the California HPV Vaccination Roundtable to emphasize the power of cancer prevention through HPV vaccination for California preteens and teens.

Big wins and real impact against the global burden of HPV-related cancers continue to stack up. A study published in The Lancet in June 2026 the HPV vaccine prevented cervical cancer deaths in women aged 20 to 24 in England from 2020 to 2024. (Source, Source). In 2025, a new report showed Australia was on track to become the first country to eliminate cervical cancer by 2035 (Source), after no cervical cancer cases were diagnosed in women under 25 in 2021. And in January 2024, a study in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute showed that no cervical cancer cases were detected in fully vaccinated women following the establishment of an HPV immunization program in Scotland in 2008 for 12-13 year olds. (Source, Source).

The goal of the California HPV Vaccine Week campaign is to increase awareness that HPV vaccination is cancer prevention, and to promote the vaccination of kids at the recommended ages of 9-12. California HPV Vaccine Week is a great way for families, providers, coalitions supporting children's health, and local health departments to get out the message about the importance of the HPV vaccine as cancer prevention.

ABOUT HPV AND CANCER. Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is very common. Eight out of ten people will get HPV at some point in their lives. HPV infection often is undetected and goes away by itself. However, after years or decades, HPV infection sometimes leads to cancer. Each year in the US, over 39,000 people are diagnosed with cancers caused by HPV, and in California, nearly 4,000 people develop HPV-related cancers, usually of the cervix, mouth, or throat. There is no way to tell who will develop cancer from an HPV infection and who will not. That is why it is important that all children get vaccinated against HPV.

ABOUT THE HPV VACCINE. HPV vaccination is routinely recommended for everyone ages 9-26. Vaccination between ages 9-12 provides the strongest immune response with just two doses and maximum protection before any exposure occurs. Adults ages 27-45 should talk to their health care provider about whether HPV vaccination is right for them. The vaccine is safe, effective and long-lasting in preventing certain HPV infections that can cause six types of cancer, including cervical cancer and oropharyngeal cancer. When given to all children between the ages of 9 and 12 years, the HPV vaccine can prevent more than 90% of HPV cancers as they become adults.

In fact, this year marks an important milestone: the 20th anniversary of the HPV vaccine. Two decades of continuous safety monitoring using the most rigorous methods continue to show that the HPV vaccine is safe, with no serious negative long-term side effects. Hundreds of millions of HPV vaccination doses have been distributed to date, providing robust evidence of the vaccine's safety and effectiveness.

Despite this strong track record, HPV vaccination coverage remains below where it needs to be. In 2023, 64% of 13-year-olds in California had initiated the two-dose HPV vaccine series, demonstrating that most parents are choosing to vaccinate their children. However, HPV vaccination continues to lag both in the United States and globally falling short of our 80% HPV vaccination rate target needed to achieve herd immunity in the next generation, risking increased exposure for California's young people.

To ensure all Californians have equal access to critical cancer prevention, the California HPV Vaccination Roundtable encourages everyone eligible to get immunized against HPV disease to prevent HPV-related cancers.

HOW TO TAKE ACTION. Individuals aged 9-45 are eligible for the HPV vaccine, and the vaccine is routinely recommended at ages 9-12. Parents and guardians should contact their child's pediatric medical home to schedule an appointment and discuss missed vaccinations. Information on routine immunizations for children and adults are available from The California Department of Public Health (CDPH). Most children can get the HPV vaccine at no cost, covered by their health insurance or the Vaccines for Children program. Find out more about where you or your child can get immunized at https://bit.ly/wheretogoCA

Recent changes in national vaccine guidelines have led to some confusion about who should receive vaccines and when. The CA HPV Vaccination Roundtable aligns with CDPH as they base all vaccine recommendations on guidance from trusted medical organizations. These include the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), and the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP). Together, these groups provide evidence-based recommendations that guide clinical practice across the country.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN HPV VACCINE WEEK. The California HPV Vaccination Roundtable provides valuable resources to join the campaign in spreading awareness about the HPV vaccine including a downloadable social media toolkit and sample messaging for newsletters or blog posts.

About the California HPV Vaccination Roundtable

The California HPV Vaccination Roundtable is a coalition of diverse stakeholders with a mission to work together to eliminate HPV cancers by increasing California's HPV vaccination rates. Visit cahpvroundtable.org for more information.

About California Academy of Family Physicians (CAFP)

With 11,000 members—including active practicing family physicians, residents in family medicine, and medical students interested in the specialty—CAFP is the largest primary care medical society in California. Family physicians provide comprehensive, continuous care across the lifespan and play a central role in preventative care and chronic disease management. Family physicians serve a broad base of patients in urban, suburban and rural areas, often in California's most underserved areas.

About the California Medical Association

Representing more than 50,000 physicians, the California Medical Association's (CMA) mission is to promote the science and art of medicine, protect public health, better the medical profession, and achieve health equity and justice. For over 165 years, CMA and its component medical societies have represented California's physicians as the recognized voice of the medical profession. Keeping pace with the changing realities of the practice of medicine and the business of health care, CMA elevates physician voices to ensure that the real-world experience and diverse perspectives of California physicians and patients are heard and the interests of physicians in all practice settings are protected.

About the American Academy of Pediatrics - California (AAP-CA)

The American Academy of Pediatrics, California (AAP-CA) is the state advocacy organization representing AAP California Chapters 1, 2, 3 and 4. Our mission is to promote the health and well-being of all children and youth in California and to support the professional needs of our member pediatricians. AAP-CA is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit incorporated in California.

SOURCE California Academy of Family Physicians