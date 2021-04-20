California's Oldest Family-Owned Hotel Company Reopens San Francisco and San Diego Properties with Special "Save Now, Stay Later" Getaway Packages

"Save Now, Stay Later" Package The "Save Now, Stay Later" package allows guests to lock in a great rate and the flexibility to travel whenever they like before December 31, 2021 (including holiday weekends). Rates begin at $110 for Handlery Hotel San Diego and $150 for Handlery Union Square Hotel. Taxes are not included. Full payment will be charged at the time of booking and is nonrefundable. The "Stay Now, Save Later" package includes:

Complimentary parking with unlimited in and out privileges

3 p.m. late check-out, allowing even more pool time

late check-out, allowing even more pool time Complimentary Wi-Fi

Complimentary bottled water upon arrival

10% Macy's discount

Guests can enjoy a heated outdoor pool at both locations (a rarity in San Francisco), fitness center and business center. Furry companions are welcome in dog-friendly rooms, available upon request. Handlery Hotel San Diego is just minutes away from popular beaches, restaurants and attractions, including the San Diego Zoo. Handlery Union Square Hotel sits in the heart of San Francisco, within walking distance of San Francisco's renowned tourist spots, including Chinatown, North Beach and Fisherman's Wharf.

Booking

Guests can book now at www.handlery.com or call 800-676-6567 for San Diego and 800-995-4874 for San Francisco. Changes will be honored through December 31, 2021 and must be made at least 48 hours prior to the arrival date. Payment must be made upfront and is non-refundable.

About Handlery Hotels' Commitment to Clean

All areas of Handlery Hotels adhere to cleanliness guidelines developed with the Centers for Disease Control, California Hotel and Lodging Association and CA State Department of Health. The health and safety of guests and staff is a priority. For more information about Handlery's health and safety protocols, please visit www.handlery.com.

About Handlery Hotels, Inc.

Handlery Hotels is California's oldest family-owned hotel company, serving guests for nearly 100 years. Two premier properties welcome guests visiting both northern and southern California: Handlery Union Square Hotel in San Francisco and Handlery Hotel San Diego. Frequent guests can take advantage of the Handlery Rewards program, which offers one free night after every 10 nights you stay at either California location. For more information, please visit www.handlery.com.

Media please note: For interview requests and photos, please contact Robin Carr at (415) 971-3991 or [email protected] .

SOURCE Handlery Hotels