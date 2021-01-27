California's Spirit Works Distillery Moves into 2021 with New Accolades & Promotions

SEBASTOPOL, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Northern California's acclaimed Spirit Works Distillery is starting the year on a high note with the promotion of Krystal Goulart to the helm of its diverse distilling program and the announcement of their third national Good Food Award, this one for their latest bourbon release, a Four Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Even in the midst of universal challenges and pivots, 2020 was also an outstanding year for the grain-to-glass craft spirits pioneer, the pinnacle being honored as the "2020 Distillery of the Year" by the American Distilling Institute (ADI).

New Head Distiller Krystal Goulart: From Fine Wine to Craft Spirits

Krystal Goulart arrived at Spirit Works in 2018 to apprentice with the all-female distilling team after more than a decade of work in the wine industry. After earning a degree in Enology and Viticulture from California State University, Fresno, Krystal honed her skills abroad in Australia's Margaret River Valley and Portugal's Douro Valley before settling in Sonoma to work as an enologist and cellar master for such esteemed wineries as Chateau St. Jean and Cruse Wine Co. While working with wine, Krystal had observed with great interest the boom of the craft distilling industry around the U.S. and in her own Sonoma County backyard, an interest which led her to the Spirit Works team.

"We are absolutely thrilled to promote Krystal into such an integral role with our team in this new year," said Ashby Marshall, Spirit Works proprietor and original distiller. "With a background in wine production and with several years under her belt with Spirit Works, Krystal has demonstrated the palate, demeanor, intellect, and logistical skills essential to her new role with this creative team. We are excited for everyone else to get to know her and see her stamp on our spirits moving forward."

What Lies Ahead?

As the leading creative force behind the still, Krystal already has a number of projects underway, including an Amaro with a sloe berry twist and a new recipe for a second batch of Exploratory Gin.

"I'm incredibly excited about this opportunity," said Krystal. "Working alongside an innovative female-led team has been inspiring and has allowed me to refine my skills over the past three years. I look forward to maintaining our signature award-winning style, while challenging myself and my team to push our creative energies towards every aspect of the distilling process."

Spirit Works 2021 Updates & Highlights:

DTC in CA: With California direct sales restrictions lifted for distilleries in 2020 due to COVID-19, Spirit Works can ship directly to consumers in the state though orders placed online here .

With direct sales restrictions lifted for distilleries in 2020 due to COVID-19, Spirit Works can ship directly to consumers in the state though orders placed online . Virtual Events: Spirit Works has expanded its virtual tasting programming and will again offer tours and tastings onsite once pandemic restrictions are lifted.

Spirit Works has expanded its virtual tasting programming and will again offer tours and tastings onsite once pandemic restrictions are lifted. Spirits Club : The Distillery's growing Spirits Club continues to offer unique, limited edition expressions and pricing, with onsite pick up and statewide delivery.

: The Distillery's growing Spirits Club continues to offer unique, limited edition expressions and pricing, with onsite pick up and statewide delivery. Supporting Local & Sustainable: A grain-to-glass, sustainably-driven operation, Spirit Works has partnered with neighboring grain farmer Mai Nguyen for local ingredients.

A grain-to-glass, sustainably-driven operation, Spirit Works has partnered with neighboring grain farmer for local ingredients. Distribution: Spirit Works is available in CA, CO, AZ, and OR, targeting additional states for distribution ahead.

