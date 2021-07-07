Caliper CBD Announces New Limited-Run Lemonade Swiftsticks Flavor

"As we all know, 2020 gave us plenty of lemons and Caliper decided to take advantage of the lemons and make lemonade," said Missy Bradley, marketing director of Caliper CBD. "Lemonade is often thought of as the official drink of summer, so we felt it would be fitting to give our customers that refreshing flavor in portable CBD stickpacks to bring along on all of their summer adventures."

Caliper is best known for its original fast-acting product, Caliper CBD, a flavorless water-soluble CBD powder that cleanly dissolves into any food or beverage. Caliper Swiftsticks are Caliper's newest product and the first dissolvable, on-the-go CBD product available to consumers. Just like its hero product, Caliper CBD, Swiftsticks are backed by extensive science and research – adhering to rigorous testing for safety and potency.

Dissolvable CBD powders are growing in popularity and with Swiftsticks, consumers can expect consistency with each packet containing exactly 20mg of CBD, so there is never a question of how much CBD is being consumed. Caliper manufactured 1,500 30-packs of the new lemonade Swiftsticks and they are available to purchase for $49.99 at trycaliper.com .

About Caliper CBD

Caliper was founded by CBD skeptics who saw an industry full of misinformation and wild claims and wanted to know the truth. What they found was that CBD, in the proper format and at the proper dose, could improve people's lives by making them a little less achy, a little less stressed, and a little more rested. Caliper CBD provides precisely 20mg of dissolvable CBD in an easy-to-use, portable packet. Caliper CBD is the only clinically proven fast-acting CBD* on the market following the results of Caliper and Colorado State University's industry-first pharmacokinetics human clinical study of commercially available CBD-infused food and supplement products. The study conclusively proved that Caliper CBD delivers 30x more CBD into the bloodstream than CBD oil within the first 30 minutes following ingestion, giving you the relief you need, fast. Discover more at www.trycaliper.com .

* 2021 Colorado State University Study, Pharmaceuticals

