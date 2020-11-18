Caliper Launches Clinically Validated Dissolvable CBD Powders With Circle K Texas Region

"We are thrilled to be on shelves in Circle K," said Nicole Maione, General Manager of Caliper CBD. "The marriage of Caliper CBD with one of the world's largest convenience chains makes perfect sense: Caliper is designed for on-the-go relief at an on-the-go price point.

"According to NACS, more than 80% of products purchased in convenience stores are consumed within the first hour of purchase, and 15% of those purchases include beverages, said Maione. "Caliper CBD dissolves instantly into any beverage, and we're excited to offer customers a product that's as high-quality and convenient as Circle K itself."

Two packs of Caliper CBD retail for $5.99. For a limited time, customers will get a free Circle K water with purchase of Caliper CBD.

About Caliper CBD

Caliper was founded by CBD skeptics who saw an industry full of misinformation and wild claims and wanted to know the truth. What they found was that CBD, in the proper format and at the proper dose, could improve people's lives by making them a little less achy, a little less stressed, and a little more rested. Caliper CBD provides precisely 20mg of dissolvable CBD in an easy-to-use, portable packet. Caliper CBD powder is clinically proven to absorb 6.5 times more than oil-based CBD products in the first 15 minutes, so you get the relief you need, fast. Discover more at www.trycaliper.com .

Media Contact

Jason Farhadi

The Brand Amp

(678) 313-0799

[email protected]

SOURCE Caliper