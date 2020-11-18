Caliper Launches Clinically Validated Dissolvable CBD Powders With Circle K Texas Region
Nov 18, 2020, 08:57 ET
DENVER, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliper, a leading brand of clinically substantiated dissolvable CBD powders, is now available at point of sale in more than 600 Circle K stores across Texas. With this addition, Caliper can now be found in more than 1,000 retail locations nationwide.
Caliper's flagship product, Caliper CBD, is a flavorless dissolvable powder that can be added to any food or beverage, which makes it easy to incorporate into every part of your day. Caliper is the first consumer CBD product to have been clinically validated in humans for speed of onset and bioavailability.
"We are thrilled to be on shelves in Circle K," said Nicole Maione, General Manager of Caliper CBD. "The marriage of Caliper CBD with one of the world's largest convenience chains makes perfect sense: Caliper is designed for on-the-go relief at an on-the-go price point.
"According to NACS, more than 80% of products purchased in convenience stores are consumed within the first hour of purchase, and 15% of those purchases include beverages, said Maione. "Caliper CBD dissolves instantly into any beverage, and we're excited to offer customers a product that's as high-quality and convenient as Circle K itself."
Two packs of Caliper CBD retail for $5.99. For a limited time, customers will get a free Circle K water with purchase of Caliper CBD.
About Caliper CBD
Caliper was founded by CBD skeptics who saw an industry full of misinformation and wild claims and wanted to know the truth. What they found was that CBD, in the proper format and at the proper dose, could improve people's lives by making them a little less achy, a little less stressed, and a little more rested. Caliper CBD provides precisely 20mg of dissolvable CBD in an easy-to-use, portable packet. Caliper CBD powder is clinically proven to absorb 6.5 times more than oil-based CBD products in the first 15 minutes, so you get the relief you need, fast. Discover more at www.trycaliper.com.
Media Contact
Jason Farhadi
The Brand Amp
(678) 313-0799
[email protected]
SOURCE Caliper