Caliplay launches legal proceedings against Playtech in Mexico

News provided by

Tecnologia en Entretenimiento Caliplay, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

05 Oct, 2023, 08:01 ET

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 22, 2023, Tecnología en Entretenimiento Caliplay, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ('Caliplay'), the leading Mexican online casino and sports betting company (known in the market as Caliente Interactive), issued legal proceedings before the 46th Civil Court of Mexico City against, amongst others, Playtech plc and its subsidiaries, Playtech Malta and Playtech Software Limited (collectively, 'Playtech').

The claim seeks the annulment of the legal relationship between Caliplay, Playtech, and related parties contained in various contractual agreements. As such, it is directly relevant to the running of Caliplay's regulated business in Mexico. This announcement has therefore been issued by Caliplay to ensure that its customers and business partners are made aware of the position and as an update to the market announcements previously issued by Playtech plc and Caliplay earlier this year (on February 6 and 10, respectively).

On August 28, 2023, the Mexican Court accepted jurisdiction over the claim and issued a number of interim orders pending final resolution of that claim, which include the suspension of key rights held by Playtech under the agreements. In order to protect Caliplay's customers and ensure that the running of Caliplay's business is not disrupted, Playtech has been ordered to continue providing software and services to Caliplay pending final resolution of the claim. This is despite the suspension of other rights, including Playtech´s right to receive payments directly from Caliplay for those services.

Caliplay is keen for this matter to be resolved quickly, and is committed to maintaining a channel of communication with Playtech through which any disputes can be discussed and resolved.

Mr Ron Yosef Samoaloff and the Public Property and Trade Register of the State of Baja California are also named as Respondents to the claim.

About Caliplay

Tecnologia en Entretenimiento Caliplay, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("Caliplay") is a leader in the regulated Mexican online casino and sports betting market. Caliente Interactive is the leading online gaming and sports betting operator in Mexico that provides customers with an array of offerings such as real–money online casino wagering and online sports wagering. The company's mission statement is "More Action, More Fun", as it seeks to provide the highest quality online games with a positive atmosphere to make winning safe and fun. The company's online casino, or "iGaming", offerings include traditional land–based casino games such as blackjack, roulette, and slot machines. Its online sports wagering offerings provide users the opportunity to place bets on more than 25 sports. Caliente Interactive also offers users the opportunity to place bets on in–progress sports games and offer live streams of NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS, NHL and La Liga games, as well as major tennis tournaments, most major European soccer leagues and thousands of other events.

For more information, visit www.caliente.mx

SOURCE Tecnologia en Entretenimiento Caliplay, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.