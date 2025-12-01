Calisen Group builds Board strength to secure ambitious growth strategy with appointment of Alistair Phillips-Davies CBE and Matthew Timms

Alistair was CEO of SSE plc for twelve years until July 2025, before stepping into the role of Chairman of SSEN Distribution. Alistair spent his early career in finance, working for well-known institutions such as NatWest Bank, before joining SSE in 1997. Alistair has also played an active role as an adviser to the UK Government, sitting on various councils such as the Transition Finance Council, Net Zero Council and the Prime Ministers' Business Council to name a few. He was awarded a CBE in 2024 for his services to the energy industry and net zero.

Matthew holds three non-executive roles and advises the UK Government on digital transformation as a member of the UK Digital Advisory Board in the Cabinet Office. Prior to taking independent roles, Matthew was Chief Digital & Technology Officer at E.ON and had digital business leadership roles at SAP, Santander and Lloyds Banking Group.

Commenting on the appointments, Walter Schmidt, Chairman of Calisen said:

"The energy industry is going through a radical electrification, with generation shifting from coal and gas to clean sources like nuclear and offshore wind. We are also seeing the democratisation of supply with customers having the opportunity to become their own power stations with solar and battery. Smart meters are the lynchpin in this transformation. Smart meters with data analysis and clever application will tailor power to home budgets and needs. But we also know that the system must be accessible to all and be reliable. Advances in data analytics give us the opportunity to add new services to what we do, supporting upgrade programmes which improve functionality of the meter and access remote diagnostics to manage meter health and eventually predictive analytics.

"Alistair and Matthew bring valuable experience, which will support Calisen under the new leadership of Catherine as we strive to realise the full potential of the smart metering system. Alistair has a deep understanding and experience of the whole energy system – with a particular understanding of the interaction of the market with government policy and customer service. Matthew brings deep technological knowhow, having worked in digital innovation roles in energy and banking. His knowledge builds real support to Calisen as it transforms to meet the demands of energy suppliers and their customers."

Alistair Phillips-Davies CBE, Non-Executive Director at Calisen, commented:

"The electrification of our energy system brings real benefits to the UK – generating home grown energy, creating thousands of local jobs and promising better services for customers. It is also a leap forwards in securing our vital energy supply at a time of perpetual geopolitical tension. Smart meters are a critical piece of the transition to an electric world, and we are only at the beginning of what they can achieve. I am really looking forward to working with Catherine and the leadership team to realise the full benefits of the smart metering system for consumers and society, both here and in new markets like Germany."

Matthew Timms, Non-Executive Director at Calisen, added:

"The cost of energy in the UK is a huge issue; technology offers a way to alleviate its impact and provides a pathway to independence. The UK was one of the first movers in the modernisation of its metering system but its capabilities have evolved beyond relieving consumers of manual meter readings, improving visibility of energy usage and facilitating supplier switching. Smart meters now give consumers access to home-generated power through solar panels and access to changing energy prices via flexible tariffs.

"We have seen how technology has completely shifted how we bank. These systems are trusted to perform some of our most important financial demands. The energy system absolutely needs to see this same shift to improve the customer experience. The UK government is demanding this change through new regulation and energy suppliers need support to make sure the critical smart metering system is robust and meets increasing standards. A future of clean and abundant energy is within our grasp – technology is the tool to bring those benefits for people and the planet forward. I am really looking forward to being part of this change and supporting Calisen and its customers in its next phase."

The UK government published its consultation on the future of the smart metering system in August 2025, with conclusions expected by the end of the year. Ofgem published its consultation on Guaranteed Standards of Performance at the same time, which is expected to bring in new fines for energy suppliers where smart meters do not work. The Department of Energy Security and Net Zero published its first report into 'Tackling the Energy Cost Crisis' on 29th October and called for a number of measures to improve take up on smart meters and reliability of the system.

Calisen Group: 'smarter energy for all'

Calisen Group Holdings Limited ("Calisen") has been operating in the modernisation of metering systems for over a decade, originating in Manchester and Wigan in the UK. Calisen has grown substantially in this time and is now the leading owner and operator of essential energy infrastructure assets, with around 15m meters, including around 40% of all smart meters in UK homes. Calisen's purpose is to contribute to the transition of the country's energy and water systems from analogue to intelligent technology, making them more efficient, more resilient and giving people the power to connect to market innovations like flexible tariffs and home generation like solar.

The Group employs approximately 1,500 people from its offices in Manchester, London, Market Harborough, Wigan and Portsmouth. Calisen also announced the launch of its first international business in Germany on 11th November 2025, with a €100m investment in German smart meters in partnership with Octopus Group's Energy Metering Germany. The business is led by newly appointed Claus Fest as Managing Director.

For further information, please visit www.calisen.com.

