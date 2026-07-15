The pro stylist-created hot tool and haircare brand brings easy styling and beautiful hair to Macy's customers through its ongoing partnership with BEAUTYSPACE

WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Calista, the hair tool and haircare brand created by award-winning stylist Maria McCool, is now officially available on Macys.com through the brand's ongoing partnership with BEAUTYSPACE. The launch marks the latest retail milestone for Calista as the brand continues to expand its presence across premier beauty destinations and bring its at-home styling solutions to new customers nationwide.

Calista Expands Retail Presence with Macys.com Launch

A curated selection of Calista hair tools and haircare products is now available on Macys.com, with additional products expected to roll out in the coming weeks. The launch gives Macy's customers a new way to shop Calista's innovative styling tools and nourishing products, designed to make everyday hair styling easier and more approachable.

Founded by Maria McCool, a hairstylist, salon owner, product developer, and CEO, Calista was created to help customers feel confident being their own stylist anytime, anywhere. Meaning "most beautiful," Calista encourages women to discover and embrace their own beauty throughout every stage of life with user-friendly styling tools and haircare products designed to support healthy, beautiful hair.

"Macy's has been a trusted beauty destination for generations, so having Calista available on Macys.com is a meaningful milestone for our brand," shares Maria McCool. "As a stylist, I've always believed that great hair starts with the right tools, products, and education, and Macy's has a long history of connecting customers with brands they can rust. We're proud to be part of that experience and excited to introduce Calista to Macy's beauty shoppers."

Calista began its partnership with BEAUTYSPACE in 2024 and has since expanded into several key retail partners through that relationship, including Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Belk, and now, Macy's. This continued expansion reflects the strength of the partnership and BEAUTYSPACE's role in helping Calista reach new audiences across premium retail channels.

"BEAUTYSPACE is excited to continue supporting Calista's growth into Macy's, a retailer that plays an increasingly important role in the beauty customer journey. Our BEAUTYSPACE consumers trust us as a destination where discovery, education, and convenience come together," says Noah Rosenblatt, President of North America Space NK. "Calista brings a distinctive point of view to the haircare category. The brand has built a loyal following by focusing on approachable, performance-driven solutions that empower consumers to achieve salon-worthy results with ease. We believe Calista's unique combination of innovation, accessibility, and authenticity makes it particularly well-suited for the Macy's customer and positions the brand for continued growth within the prestige haircare landscape."

"BEAUTYSPACE has been an integral partner in Calista's retail expansion. Building on our success on QVC, this partnership has extended our reach from screen to shelf, broadening access to Callista for customers across the country," adds McCool. "We are grateful for BEAUTYSPACE's collaboration and support as we grow our retail footprint."

For more information, please visit

https://www.macys.com/shop/featured/calista

Media Contact:

Jessica McCafferty

773-319-2581

[email protected]

SOURCE Calista