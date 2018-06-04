Calista Skin and Laser Center Offers GAINSWave® in Texas

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Kenneth Baird, MD. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. Calista Skin and Laser Center is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located in the Dallas/Fort Worth area at 6100 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville, TX 76034, USA.

Calista Skin and Laser Center has expanded its services and now offers the most up-to-date treatments for men's sexual wellness. These treatments include GAINSWave™ acoustic shockwave therapy for improved blood flow, the Priapus Shot (P-Shot) Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) injections to help stimulate new tissue growth and vascularization and BioTE bio-identical hormone therapy.

These treatments will help to improve your libido, treat erectile dysfunction (ED) and are great if you just want to maintain a healthy sex life as you age. Call today and schedule a private consultation and learn about these anti-aging procedures that will help you feel and perform like a young man again. Calista Wellness has great affordable solutions for you!

