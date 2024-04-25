Caliway Announced CBL-514 Phase 2 Study for Cellulite Treatment Met All Primary and Secondary Endpoints

CBL-514 is the first product to treat cellulite at the raised areas.

Currently, there is no effective and safe cellulite treatment on the market. The global market for cellulite treatment is estimated to expand to $7.37 billion in 2034.

CBL-0201EFP Phase 2 study demonstrated CBL-514 statistically significant efficacy in reducing cellulite severity scores at 4 and 12 weeks after treatment.

Over 50% of participants experienced at least one level of improvement in cellulite severity 12 weeks after the final CBL-514 treatment evaluating with the modified Hexsel Cellulite Severity Scale among 4 levels of severity.

CBL-514 is under development for multiple indications, including Cellulite, Local Fat Reduction (currently in Phase 2b ), and Durum's disease (currently in Phase 2), which brought Caliway the Fast Track Designation and the Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA in Feb. 2024 .

NEW TAIPEI CITY, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliway Biopharmaceuticals (Caliway) today announced the topline results of the CBL-0201EFP Phase 2 study, which met all the primary and secondary efficacy endpoints in the ITT (Intent-to-treat) and PP (per-protocol) analysis population, demonstrating CBL-514's statistically and clinically significant efficacy in improving cellulite severity with favorable safety and tolerance profiles.

CBL-514, Caliway's lead pipeline, is a multi-indication lipolysis injection that can reduce subcutaneous adiposity by inducing adipocyte apoptosis. Among all the current cellulite treatment products, CBL-514 is the first and only product to treat cellulite in the raised areas.

Apart from cellulite treatment, CBL-514 is also under Phase 2 study for subcutaneous fat reduction and Dercum's disease. Moreover, the U.S. FDA granted CBL-514 Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation based on the CBL-0201DD Phase 2 study results for Dercum's disease in February 2024.

CBL-0201EFP Phase 2-stage 1 Topline Results: Significant Reductions in Cellulite Severity Across Three Dosage Groups

CBL-0201EFP Phase 2 study is an open-labeled study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of CBL-514 injection for the treatment of Edematous Fibrosclerotic Panniculopathy (EFP, cellulite). The efficacy was assessed using the modified Hexsel Cellulite Severity Scale (Modified HCSS), with the highest score (9) indicating the most severe cellulite severity and the lowest score (0) indicating no cellulite. The severity level of cellulite will be scored as mild (1-3), moderate (4-6), or severe (7-9), which will be determined by the total scores.

In the CBL-0201EFP Phase 2-stage 1 dose-finding study, a total of 12 participants were enrolled in 3 sequential escalating CBL-514 dose groups, 40mg, 60mg, and 80mg, to receive 1 CBL-514 treatment administered on both sides of the posterolateral thighs.

The statistical analysis revealed significant reductions in cellulite severity across three dosage groups. Follow-up assessments at 2 and 4 weeks post single treatment on both thighs showed statistically significant improvements in cellulite severity for all dosage groups, with the high-dose group of 80 mg showing the most promising efficacy, reducing cellulite severity score (mean±SD) of -2.0±0.9 points (p= 0.00049，95%CI: -2.77, -1.23) and -2.6±1.5 (p= 0.00169，95%CI: -3.88, -1.37) at 2 and 4 weeks after treatment.

CBL-0201EFP Phase 2-stage 2 Topline Results: Over 50% of Participants Demonstrated at least One Level of Improvement Among 4 Cellulite Severity Levels

In the CBL-0201EFP Phase 2-stage 2 study is a single-arm study, a total of 23 participants were enrolled to receive up to 2 CBL-514 treatments based on cellulite severity on the thighs, with a maximum single dose not exceeding 320 mg administered at 4-week intervals.

The baseline of participants' average cellulite severity score (mean±SD) is 6.5 ± 1.0 points. Four weeks after the final CBL-514 treatment, using Modified HCSS score of 1 ~9 in 4 severity levels, there was a reduction in cellulite severity with a mean change of -1.3 ± 1.3 points (p < 0.00001, 95% CI: -1.70, -0.90), demonstrating CBL-514's statically significant efficacy in cellulite severity improvement at both 4 weeks (p < 0.00001) and 12 weeks (p < 0.00001) after CBL-514 treatment. Moreover, over 50% of participants experienced at least one level of improvement in cellulite severity at the 12 weeks after the final CBL-514 treatment.

In addition to the primary efficacy endpoint, a secondary efficacy endpoint assessed by the Global Aesthetic Improvement Scale (GAIS) demonstrated notable improvements in cellulite. Following the final treatment, both the Principal Investigator (PI) and participants assessed over 95% of individuals as having improved cellulite appearance at the four-week mark.

The safety and tolerability profiles of CBL-514 demonstrated in both stages of the study were favorable and consistent with previous clinical studies of CBL-514. Most adverse events were mild to moderate injection site reactions, including injection site bruising, pain, swelling, and warmth, and were resolved within 28 days post-treatment.

These findings underscore the potential of CBL-514 as a highly effective treatment option for reducing cellulite severity, offering renewed confidence and satisfaction to those affected by this common cosmetic concern.

Following up, Caliway will further develop the cellulite severity scale for future CBL-514 clinical studies to evaluate cellulite improvement efficacy based on the U.S. FDA's instruction.

About Cellulite (Edematous Fibrosclerotic Panniculopathy, EFP)

Cellulite is characterized by the nonpathological appearance of the dimpled skin surface (likened to orange peel, cottage cheese, or mattress appearance), which occurs on the thighs and buttocks. The relief alterations of cellulite include depressions and raised areas. The depressions are caused by skin retraction by subcutaneous fibrous septa, while raised areas are projections of fat and subcutaneous structures to the skin surface. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) report, around 80 to 90% of women experience cellulite dimpling.

The current treatment for cellulite includes non-invasive (medical devices and collagenase drug) and invasive options. However, their efficacy remains limited and temporary. Additionally, most products would cause significant side effects after administration, including severe bruising, pain, and hyperpigmentation, making most patients reluctant to receive them. The clinical need for cellulite treatment remains unmet. The global market for cellulite treatment is estimated to expand to $7.37 billion in 2034.

About the CBL-0201EFP Phase 2 Study

CBL-0201EFP Phase 2 study is an open-labeled study assessing the efficacy and safety of CBL-514 in participants with Edematous Fibrosclerotic Panniculopathy (EFP) cellulite. The study has an integrated design consisting of a single ascending dose (SAD) part in Stage 1 followed by a single-arm design in Stage 2.

The Stage 1 study (clinicaltrial.gov ID: NCT05632926) included a total of 12 participants enrolled in 3 sequential escalating CBL-514 dose groups, 40mg, 60mg, and 80mg. Eligible participants will be sequentially assigned to receive 1 course of allocated CBL-514 dose administered by subcutaneous injection on both sides of the posterolateral thighs.

The Stage 2 study (clinicaltrial.gov ID: NCT05836779) included a total of 23 participants enrolled in 1 selected CBL-514 dose. Eligible participants will be sequentially assigned to receive up to 2 courses of allocated CBL-514 dose administered by subcutaneous injection on both sides of the posterolateral thighs.

About CBL-514

CBL-514, a potentially first-in-class small-molecule drug, is a lipolysis injection that can induce adipocyte apoptosis and lipolysis to reduce subcutaneous adiposity in treatment areas in animal studies without causing any systematic side effects on the central nervous system and cardiovascular system, and respiratory system. Caliway's preclinical studies showed that CBL-514 upregulates the apoptosis mediators caspase 3 and Bax/Bcl-2 ratio, and then induces dose-dependent adipocyte apoptosis in vivo and in vitro.

Caliway is investigating multiple indications for CBL-514, including non-invasive subcutaneous fat reduction, Dercum's disease, cellulite, and lipoma treatment.

About Caliway Biopharmaceuticals

Caliway Biopharmaceuticals (Caliway) is a Taiwan-headquartered, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven by the discovery of breakthrough small-molecule therapeutics with a focus on medical aesthetics and inflammatory disease.

Listed on the emerging stock market in Taiwan (TPEX6919), Caliway aims to become an innovative pharmaceutical leader in aesthetic medicine and other diseases. For more information, please visit: http://www.Caliway.com.tw/en

