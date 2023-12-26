Caliway to Present CBL-514 Phase 2 Study Results for Subcutaneous Fat Reduction at IMCAS 2024

CBL-514 Phase 2 Study Results for local fat reduction demonstrated 85.7% and 76.2% of participants lost at least 150mL and 200mL of abdominal subcutaneous fat in the treated area after receiving CBL-514 treatment(s).

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliway Biopharmaceuticals (Caliway) announced today that the company will present at the 25th IMCAS World Congress on 1-3 February 2024 in Paris, France.

Dr. Michael H. Gold, the principal investigator of Caliway's clinical studies for local subcutaneous fat reduction, will present CBL-514 Phase 2-stage 2 study results (CBL-0202, NCT04897412) in the Late Breaking Research session on 3 February 2024 at 12:10 to 12:20 (Central European Time, GMT+1 hour).

Lecture title: CBL-514, A New Promising Treatment, Demonstrated over 75% of Participants Lost at least 200mL of Subcutaneous Fat.

For more information regarding the session and the full late breaking research abstract, please visit: https://www.imcas.com/en/attend/imcas-world-congress-2024/program/session/55140

About CBL-514

CBL-514, a potentially first-in-class small-molecule drug, is an injection lipolysis drug that can induce adipocyte apoptosis and lipolysis to reduce subcutaneous adiposity in treatment areas in animal studies without causing any systematic side effects on the central nervous system, cardiovascular system, and respiratory system. Caliway's nonclinical studies showed that CBL-514 upregulates the apoptosis mediators caspase 3 and Bax/Bcl-2 ratio, and then induces dose-dependent adipocyte apoptosis in vivo and in vitro.

Caliway is investigating multiple indications for CBL-514, including non-invasive subcutaneous fat reduction, Dercum's disease, cellulite, and lipoma treatment.

About Caliway Biopharmaceuticals

Caliway Biopharmaceuticals (Caliway) is a Taiwan-headquartered, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to breakthrough drug discovery of novel small-molecule therapeutics. Listed on the emerging stock market in Taiwan (TPEX6919), Caliway aims to become an innovative pharmaceutical leader in aesthetic medicine and inflammatory disease. For more information, please visit: www.Caliway.com.tw/en

Disclaimer

This article and related information on this site contain forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information requires the Company to make numerous assumptions and is subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are beyond the control of the Company which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to timely inform, update, or revise the information on this site if circumstances should change.

