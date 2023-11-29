Call Center AI Market size to grow by USD 2.72 billion between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by Rising adoption of cloud-based call centers - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Call Center AI Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the call center AI market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 2.72 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Call Center AI Market 2023-2027
The rising adoption of cloud-based call centers drives the global call center AI market growth. A cloud-based call center is a SaaS that is deployed, stored, and precisely designed for cloud solutions. Businesses have the option to utilize the service through a subscription model, where they are charged according to their usage (vendors only charge them for the service they use). Cloud-based call centers offer flexibility by easily adapting to changing business requirements and can be integrated with third-party applications by using an open application programming interface (API). Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

  • Market Challenge - Integration issues between front-end and back-end knowledge bases challenge the global call center AI market growth. Integrating chatbots into an organization is tough because the organization and the chatbot have separate databases. Implementing a chat might either overlap with an existing database or establish additional databases. As a result, because the chat employs its expertise to answer client inquiries, it inhibits people from offering a comprehensive response. Hence, these factors may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Sample PDF Report Now

The call center AI market is segmented by End-user (BFSI, Retail and e-commerce, IT and telecom, Media and entertainment, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • By end-user, the BFSI segment will be significant during the forecast period. Banks are including chatbot technologies to enhance their existing service channels and offer 24/7 customer service. The major factor responsible for the dominance of chatbots in this sector is to support of mobile apps. Hence the above-mentioned factors will increase the segment growth during the forecast period.
  • By geography, North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View a Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Call Center AI market:

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Artificial Solutions International AB, Avaamo Inc., Avaya Holdings Corp., Conversica Inc., Creative Virtual Ltd., EdgeVerve Systems Ltd., Inbenta Holdings Inc., Jio Haptik Technologies Ltd., Kore.ai Inc., Microsoft Corp., NICE Ltd., Nuance Communications Inc., Oracle Corp., Pypestream Inc., Rulai, SAP SE, Talkdesk Inc., Zendesk Inc.

