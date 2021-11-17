Call Center AI Market to grow by USD 1.90 bn from 2020 to 2025|Presence of a Large Number of Call Centers to Boost Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

Nov 17, 2021, 17:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The call center ai market is set to grow by USD 1.90 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 22.40% from 2020 to 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Call Center AI Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, the call center ai market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Alphabet Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Artificial Solutions International AB, Avaya Holdings Corp., Jio Haptik Technologies Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Zendesk Inc. are some of the major market participants.
Call Center AI Market 2021-2025:Scope
The report also covers the following areas:
Call Center AI Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges
The rising demand for AI-based intelligent virtual assistants and chatbots and increased usage of AI by organizations to offer enhanced customer support services will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the lack of information security and protection will hamper the market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Call Center AI Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- End-user
- BFSI
- Retail And E-commerce
- IT And Telecom
- Media And Entertainment
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Call Center AI Market 2021-2025: Key Regions
37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for call center AI in North America. The presence of a large number of call centers will facilitate the call center AI market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Call Center AI Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist call center AI market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the call center AI market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the call center ai market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of call center ai market vendors
