Call Center Outsourcing Market in Europe to Grow by USD 3.14 Bn | Atento SA and Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The size of the call center outsourcing market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 3.14 bn from 2020 to 2025. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 2.91%.

Key Vendors and Their Offerings

Atento SA - The company offers different types of call center outsourcing for Data Science, Digital Marketing, Market Intelligence, and others.

Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA - The company offers different types of call center outsourcing under the brand name CXaaS.

Computer Generated Solutions Inc. - The company offers different types of call center outsourcing such as multichannel, multilingual outsourcing services, and others.

Sitel Group - The company offers different types of call center outsourcing for contact center services.

StarTek Inc. - The company offers different types of call center outsourcing which is for customer engagement.

Regional Analysis

33% of the growth will originate from the UK.

The UK is the key country for the call center outsourcing market in Europe.

Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in UK, Germany, France, The Netherlands, and Rest of Europe.

Notes:

The size of the call center outsourcing market in Europe is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.13% during the forecast period.

The call center outsourcing market in Europe is segmented by end-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail, and others) and geography (UK, Germany, France, The Netherlands, and Rest of Europe).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share.

due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share. The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Atento SA, Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., Sitel Group, StarTek Inc., SYNNEX Corp., Teleperformance SE, Transcom Holding AB, TTEC Holdings Inc., and Webhelp Group.

Call Center Outsourcing Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.13% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.91 Regional analysis UK, Germany, France, The Netherlands, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution UK at 33% Key consumer countries UK, Germany, France, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Atento SA, Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., Sitel Group, StarTek Inc., SYNNEX Corp., Teleperformance SE, Transcom Holding AB, TTEC Holdings Inc., and Webhelp Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio