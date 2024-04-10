Call Center Outsourcing Market size is set to grow by USD 27.64 billion from 2023-2027, Rise of emerging countries as call center destinations boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global call center outsourcing market size is estimated to grow by USD 27.64 bn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4.8% during the forecast period. Call center outsourcing enables organizations to improve processes, reduce costs, and enhance customer experience. However, challenges such as quality issues, wage inflation, high attrition, and complex remote management persist in countries like India and the Philippines. To mitigate these issues, call centers are expanding to Brazil, Colombia, Kenya, Egypt, and Malaysia, focusing on skill diversity, competitive advantage, and round-the-clock operations. Key trends include technological progress, digital transformation, ML, automation, AI, data analytics, and multilingual support. Challenges include communication barriers, lack of control, regulatory compliance, and inbound, outbound, and multichannel services. Industries served include telecom and IT, BFSI, government, defense, healthcare, and IT services.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Call Center Outsourcing Market 2023-2027

Call Center Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 27.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and

Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Australia, India, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled 247.ai Inc., Alorica Inc., Atento SA, Bertelsmann SE

and Co. KGaA, Computer Generated Solutions Inc.,

Continuum Global Solutions LLC, Datacom Group Ltd.,

DiRAD Technologies Inc., Epicenter Technologies Pvt. Ltd.,

Helpware Inc., Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Infosys Ltd.,

Serco Group Plc, StarTek Inc., Sutherland Global Services

Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Teleperformance SE,

Transcom Holding AB, XACT Acquisition LLC, and Five9 Inc.

Segment Overview

This call center outsourcing market report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Others) Type (Inbound, Outbound) Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by End-user

The Call Center Outsourcing Market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in sectors like Retail, driven by the fundamental need for top-notch customer service. Skilled labor, technological progress, and the ability to offer round-the-clock operations, flexibility, and scalability are key advantages. Inbound services focus on enhancing customer experience through polite and knowledgeable representatives, while outbound and multichannel services expand reach. Technological advancements, such as digital transformation, ML, automation, AI, data analytics, and omnichannel assistance, improve service quality. However, challenges like barriers to communication, absence of control, regulatory compliance difficulties persist. Onshore, nearshore, and offshore outsourcing models, subscription-based solutions, and IT services cater to various industries, including BFSI, government, defense, healthcare, and IT and telecom. Employee satisfaction and cloud-based solutions are essential for success. Instant messaging platforms, chatbots, messaging apps, social media, and cloud sourcing further enhance offerings.

Geography Overview

The Call Center Outsourcing Market in North America is experiencing significant growth due to retail industries' increasing demand for fundamental skills and skilled labor. Technological progress, round-the-clock operations, flexibility, and scalability are key drivers, enabling seamless customer experience through digital transformation and service quality. However, challenges such as barriers to communication, absence of control, and regulatory compliance difficulties persist. Inbound, outbound, and multichannel services are provided by call centers in the telecom and IT sector, with onshore, nearshore, and offshore outsourcing models. Subscription-based services, employee satisfaction, and advanced technologies like machine learning (ML), automation, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, omnichannel assistance, multilingual support, instant messaging platforms, chatbots, messaging apps, social media, cloud-based solutions, and cloud sourcing are transforming the industry. IT services are in high demand across sectors like BFSI, government and defense, healthcare, and IT and telecom.

The call center outsourcing market is highly competitive, leading vendors to form strategic partnerships and acquisitions with customer support providers, technology service providers, and platform providers. These moves facilitate geographical expansion and access to technological expertise. In May 2023 , Atento, a BPO company, will enter the Iloilo Business Park, expanding its reach in the Philippines . Key trends include retail services, fundamental skills, technological progress, and 24/7 operations, among others.

, Atento, a BPO company, will enter the Iloilo Business Park, expanding its reach in . Key trends include retail services, fundamental skills, technological progress, and 24/7 operations, among others. Call center outsourcing involves companies reducing costs and enhancing efficiency by delegating customer service to skilled vendors. However, agents face monotonous, stressful work, handling high call volumes and abusive customers. Key trends include retail, fundamental skills, technological progress, round-the-clock operations, flexibility, customer experience, digital transformation, and regulatory compliance. Services include inbound, outbound, multichannel, telecom and IT, with advancements in ML, automation, AI, data analytics, and omnichannel assistance. Challenges include employee satisfaction, language barriers, and absence of control. Outsourcing models include onshore, nearshore, and offshore, with subscription-based options and IT services in sectors like BFSI, government, healthcare, and IT and telecom.

Research Analysis

The call center outsourcing market is experiencing significant technological progress with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics. Omnichannel assistance through multilingual chatbots on instant messaging platforms, messaging apps, and social media is becoming fundamental skills for skilled labor in this industry. Round-the-clock operations require flexibility and scalability to ensure excellent customer experience during digital transformation. Offshore outsourcing and subscription-based models offer cost savings while maintaining employee satisfaction. Machine learning (ML) and automation are essential for improving efficiency and accuracy. Blockchain technology is also being explored for secure data sharing and transaction processing.

Market Research Overview

The Call Center Outsourcing Market is a significant segment of the business process outsourcing industry. Chatbots and AI are transforming the call center landscape, offering 24/7 customer support and reducing operational costs for businesses (Artificial Intelligence, Chatbots). The market is expanding globally, with countries like India and the Philippines being major contributors due to their large workforces and proficiency in English (India, Philippines). Companies such as AI (Aptitude Software), Omnicannel, and Chatbots (BotStar) are leading innovators in this space, providing solutions for telephony, messaging, and social media platforms (Aptitude Software, BotStar, Omnicannel). The market is expected to grow, driven by the need for cost savings, improved customer experience, and the increasing adoption of digital channels (Cost savings, Customer experience, Digital channels). However, challenges such as data security and the need for skilled labor persist (Data security, Skilled labor). Overall, the call center outsourcing market is a dynamic and evolving industry, offering opportunities for innovation and growth. (Call Center Outsourcing Market, Innovation, Growth).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

