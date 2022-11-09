Call Center Platforms Market is Expected to Grasp the Value of 88740.03 Million with Excellent CAGR of 15.70% by 2029, Size, Share, Dynamic Trends, Growth and Competitive Outlook

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's titled as "Call Center Platforms Market" with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. Because of the high standards of quality and openness that are upheld in this Call Center Platforms report, it has earned the trust of the member companies as well as the dependence of the customers. New product launches, expansions, agreements, collaborations, joint ventures, and acquisitions are all examples of these different tactics that might be used. Consequently, the research on the Call Center Platforms industry helps to build organization and make better decisions for directing the business in the appropriate direction. In the process of developing this Call Center Platforms report, research and analysis have either been carried out in a single stage or in a combination of numerous steps, depending on the requirements of the company and the individual customer. The increase in market value may often be attributed to the general upward trend in the growth of industries that are applicable, as well as the subsequent upward trend in demand for applications.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the call center platforms market was valued at USD 27634.57 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 88740.03 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 15.70% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Market Synopsis:

As per the analysis of Salesforce.com, Inc., approximately 84% of consumers consider the experience a specific company provides as important as its services and products. Businesses have also realized that improved consumer service can help in increasing profitability. Hence, businesses are aggressively adopting call center solutions as part of their efforts to enhance consumer service, thus contributing to call center platforms market growth.

A call center platform is a full-featured, cloud-native, integrated platform designed to facilitate omni-channel or multichannel communication between consumers and agents (or self-service systems) in a way that increases both the agent and customer experiences. The purpose of call center software is to aid businesses in managing consumer communication live chat, instant messaging, over phone, email, SMS text, and social media.

Opportunities for Players:

Increasing adoption of advanced technology

Contact center administrators and managers are adopting cloud technology for several purposes, such as improved efficiency and security. Apart from cloud technology, businesses are also adopting several other omnichannel solutions such as chatbots and video chat assistance based on latest technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to increase consumer experience. Numerous organizations have already initiated automating several business functions leveraging artificial intelligence (AI). Prescriptive artificial intelligence (AI), the next generation of this technology, delivers an extensive variety of new capabilities which will range from more enhanced case routing to scheduling management and effective inquiry resolution.

Some of the major players operating in the Call Center Platforms market are:

Oracle (U.S.)

IBM (U.S.)

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, (U.S.)

Microsoft (U.S.)

VMware, Inc., (U.S.)

Dell Inc., (U.S.)

Redcentric plc (U.K.)

Google LLC (U.S.)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Red Hat, Inc. (U.S.)

Getronics ( Netherlands )

) Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.)

CenturyLink (U.S.)

NEC Corporation ( Japan )

) Joyent, Inc., (U.S.)

AT&T Intellectual Property (U.S.)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

NTT DATA Corporation ( Japan )

Recent Development

In August 2020 , HGS Digital LLC, a Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd division, confirmed its enrollment in the Contact Center Intelligence (CCI) solutions Partner program of Amazon Web Services (AWS). HGS Digital LLC expects helping consumers to increase the intelligence of their present contact centre solution with the support of cooperation. It creates the advantage of Amazon's cutting-edge technologies to provide clients with personalized and more effective service.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Global Call Center Platforms Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa]

, , , , & Africa] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Market Dynamics: Call Center Platforms Market

Increasing preference of cloud-based contact center solutions

The growing usage of cloud-based contact centers is projected to boost the demand of call center platforms and further expand the growth rate of the call center platforms market. Agents can connect from any place and get real-time access to consumer information through cloud-based technologies. Moreover, cloud-based call center solutions do not need full-time workers to work physically; this technology also allows agents to be employed anywhere. The improved system dependability and secure provide increase security. Call center system vendors form an active architecture where end-user infrastructure processing is separated between two sites.

Increasing Need to Automate Customer Service

Now, consumer care executives are developing closer relationships with consumers to provide long-term value for firms. As per the analysis, more than 60% of industries are improving their data analysis, which is important for offering a better consumer experience. Now businesses have more access to customized client data for better experiences due to AI and ML technologies. For instance, AI-based social media and chatbot management tools can easily help clients in resolving their own problems. Business process automation will also improve employee overall organizational performance and agility by providing actionable data for consumer insights.

Moreover, aspects such as growing urbanization levels and government support for the digital economy will increase the market's overall growth during the forecast period. Also, the rapid cloud computing, telecommunications and IoT advancements are expected to propel the call center platforms market growth rate

Consider Data Bridge Market Research for this Report which would Help Impact Your Revenues Positively

This study offers the latest product news, trends, and updates from the industry's leading players who have leveraged their market position.

It also offers strategic plans and standards to arrive at informed business decisions adopted by the main players, thereby advocating your go to market strategies.

In addition, it offers insights into the dynamics of customer behaviour that can help the organization better curate market strategies

Usage of exclusive tailor-made tools along with primary research, secondary research and our in-house data model helps us in extracting the exact market numbers

Mapping the customer in 3P grid comprising of Purpose, Planning and Positioning, thereby delivering a solution by keeping the prospecting client at the sweet spot

The market research report includes all of the market's valuable elements, such as sales growth, product pricing & analysis, growth opportunities, and recommendations for addressing market challenges

The call center platforms report covers all the primary mergers & acquisitions, alliances, and collaborations that have generated additional opportunities for market players or in some cases, challenges

Key Industry Segmentation: Call Center Platforms Market

By Offering

Software

Service

By Platform

Outbound Dialer

Inbound Voice

Web Chat

Omni channel Agent

Social Media

Email

Messaging

By Organization Size

Large Organization

Small and Medium Organizations

By Deployment Model

On-Premise

Hybrid

Cloud

By Industry

IT and Telecommunication

Banking

Financial Service and Insurance

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Travel and Hospitality

Transport and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Education

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Regional Analysis/Insights: Call Center Platforms Market

The countries covered in the call center platforms market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the call center platforms market owing to the increasing business automation among end user industries, mostly in the IT and financial sectors, which has enormously surged adoption of call center software in this region.

Europe will continue to project the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2029 owing to the increased use of cognitive platforms with the availability of a well-established infrastructure in this region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Call Center Platforms Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Call Center Platforms Market, By Offering Global Call Center Platforms Market, By Platform Global Call Center Platforms Market, By Organization Size Global Call Center Platforms Market, By Deployment Model Global Call Center Platforms Market, By Industry Global Call Center Platforms Market, By Region Global Call Center Platforms Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

