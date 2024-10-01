Call Center Sales Pro Bolsters Leadership with New Chief Revenue Officer

Tyler Duley's Appointment as CRO Aims to Accelerate Growth and Strengthen Market Position

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Call Center Sales Pro, a premier provider of customer support solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Tyler Duley as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). This strategic move is set to drive the company's growth and enhance its service offerings in the competitive business process outsourcing (BPO) sector.

Serving clients like Orthopedic Medical Group and Nicklaus Children's Pediatric, Call Center Sales Pro is known for combining cutting-edge technology with 24/7 customer service. The company helps businesses outsource and automate a portion—or all—of their call volume while integrating seamlessly with existing teams, agents, and procedures.

As CRO, Duley will lead the company's revenue strategy, focusing on expanding market presence and strengthening client relationships. His appointment reflects the company's commitment to scaling operations amid rapid growth, particularly in the medical, service, and higher education sectors. With prior roles at top contact center technology firms such as Genesys and Edify, Duley's expertise in enterprise sales and market strategy is expected to significantly bolster revenue generation and strategic positioning.

"Tyler's track record of success in driving sales and market expansion makes him an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said Janet Livingston, President and CEO of Call Center Sales Pro. "His character and expertise align perfectly with our commitment to delivering outstanding customer support solutions, and we're confident he will help us continue to grow."

Janet Livingston is a recognized expert in the BPO and call center industry, known for her success in driving growth and scalability. With experience managing telephone answering services and outsourced call centers, she has consistently helped businesses—from small firms to Fortune-ranked companies—achieve expansion and profitability.

About Call Center Sales Pro

Call Center Sales Pro is a leading provider of customer support solutions, dedicated to offering exceptional service through a blend of advanced technology and skilled agents. As a woman- and minority-owned business, the company prides itself on being a seamless extension of its clients, providing tailored support to meet diverse business needs. Call Center Sales Pro is headquartered in Knoxville, TN, with offices in Tampa, FL, Kansas City, MO, and Merida, Mexico. For more information about the company and its services, please visit www.callcentersalespro.com .

