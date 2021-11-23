Call Center Software Market to record USD 11.67 Bn growth | Driven by increasing demand for the automation of contact center solutions | Technavio

The call center software market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The call center software market covers the following areas:

The report identifies increasing demand for the automation of contact center solutions as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The surging adoption of cloud-based contact centers will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The call center software market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape. By end-user, the market witnessed maximum demand for call center solutions from the IT and telecom segment in 2020. The market growth in this segment will be significant over the forecast period. Similarly, North America will present maximum growth opportunities for vendors in the market. The region currently holds 41% of the global market share. The US is the key market for call center software in North America.

This report presents a detailed picture of the call center software market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

8x8 Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Atos SE

Avaya Holdings Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Five9 Inc.

Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc.

NICE Ltd.

Talkdesk Inc.

Vonage Holdings Corp.

Call Center Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.35% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Canada, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 8x8 Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Avaya Holdings Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Five9 Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., NICE Ltd., Talkdesk Inc., and Vonage Holdings Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

