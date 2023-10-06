Call Center Solutions Expands Its Reach with the Opening of a Third Center

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Call Center Solutions (CCS), a renowned leader in providing exceptional contact center solutions, is thrilled to announce the opening of its third state-of-the-art call center, situated in Montego Bay, Jamaica. This strategic expansion solidifies CCS's position as the preferred call center solution provider in the region, further enhancing its ability to serve clients with excellence.

The newly established call center facility is designed to accommodate 120 agents, providing them with a conducive and technologically advanced workspace. The site is equipped with a range of facilities and amenities to support the comfort and productivity of its team members. Additionally, manager offices are available on-site, ensuring efficient operations and seamless client support. CCS had diligently completed the final details, and the official commencement of operations was on October 2nd, 2023.

"We are thrilled to unveil our third call center in the vibrant city of Montego Bay, Jamaica," said Amanda Szubert, Chief Operating Officer - Call Center Solutions. "This expansion underscores our unwavering commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our clients. We are excited to broaden our reach and form new partnerships as we strive to provide exceptional services."

In an impressive feat, Call Center Solutions has already secured contracts with four clients. This achievement is a testament to CCS's exceptional reputation and its ability to deliver high-quality call center services tailored to the unique requirements of its clients.

With the opening of this third call center, CCS's total staff strength will grow to an impressive 400 team members, ensuring that clients continue to receive the same high level of service that the company is renowned for.

Call Center Solutions (CCS) is a full service contact center providing multi-layered expertise in all administrative, customer service and sales operations. CCS focuses on their customer's operational workflows, sales metrics and overall contact handling. With over 15 customers being served 365 days a year and 24 hours a day, they provide exceptional service with superior returns to customers located in multiple countries. For more information on Call Center Solutions, visit ccssuccess.com .

