Call for Abstracts for the 2018 NanoScientific Forum European Scanning Probe Microscopy sponsored by Park Systems at Freiberg University

Abstracts are now being accepted thru June 30, 2018 for attendees who wish to demonstrate their work in the form of an oral or poster presentation at NSFE2018. Selected papers will be featured in the NanoScientific Journal, a quarterly journal with a world-wide circulation of over 30,000 covering the latest advancements in the field of nanotechnology. For information on how to register for the NSFE 2018 and submit abstracts go to: www.parksystems.com/nsfe2018

"The NanoScientific Symposium is an exciting new opportunity for scientists to present their latest research papers to leading researchers and peers from both academia and industry," commented Keibock Lee, Editor-in-Chief of NanoScientific Journal. "Selected peer reviewed papers will be featured in NanoScientific, a quarterly journal covering the latest advancements in the field of nanotechnology with a world-wide circulation of over 30,000 and co-sponsor with Park Systems of the NanoScientific Symposiums on SPM."

The two and a half day event will include presenters from Max Planck Institute, Technical University Dresden, KU Levern, Cambridge University, University of Bologna and CPN-ISMN, covering topics including geosciences and sustainable energy applications, polymers and composites, nanoelectronics, photonics, nanomaterials and will showcase advanced AFM methods for nanomechanical and electrical characterization and in aqueous solution.

A special session on "nanobubbles" will be featured during the forum as a flagship project of TU Freiberg and Helmholtz Institute Freiberg for Resource Technology. Surface nanobubbles, imaged by AFM in 2000, are nanoscopic gaseous domains on immersed substrates which can survive for days. The special session to nanobubbles will cover the influence of nanobubbles in engineering processes like melt filtration (CRC 920, a flagship project of TU Freiberg) and flotation (SPP2045, TU Freiberg and Helmholtz Institute Freiberg for Resource Technology).

"With our research focus on sustainable resource technologies, efficient materials and alternative energy we are pleased to host the first NanoScientific Forum in Europe. We are more than happy to use this opportunity to show to a broad AFM public our special activities, which connect "nanobubbles" to technological applications, which to a large extent is enabled by the application of the AFM methodology and technology," commented the host of NSFE, Prof. UrsPeuker from the TU Bergakademie Freiberg.

The event also includes an AFM image contest, an evening Gala dinner "Fusing Science & People", a special Tour & Party Discovering Natural Treasures and an AFM hands-on-session with live AFM demonstrations of hi resolution AFM images in a diverse range of nanoscale applications. To submit your AFM image go to: www.parksystems.com/nsfe2018

The NanoScientific Forums and Symposiums are a new venue for nanoscience researchers, scientists, and engineers to learn about the latest studies being formed using SPM. NanoScientific Symposium on Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) in the U.S. will be held at the Park Nanoscience Center at SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Albany NYSeptember 19-20, 2018, for more information go to: www.parksystems.com/2018spm

Park Systems is a world-leading manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM) systems with a complete range of products for researchers and industry engineers in chemistry, materials, physics, life sciences, and semiconductor and data storage industries. Park's products are used by over a thousand of institutions and corporations worldwide. Park's AFM provides highest data accuracy at nanoscale resolution, superior productivity, and lowest operating cost thanks to its unique technology and innovative engineering. Park Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with its global manufacturing, and R&D headquarters in Korea. Park's products are sold and supported worldwide with regional headquarters in the US, Korea, Japan, and Singapore, and distribution partners throughout Europe, Asia, and America. Please visit www.parksystems.com or email inquiry @ parksystems.com for more information.

NanoScientific Journal is published quarterly to showcase advancements in the field of nanoscience and nano technology across a wide range of multi-disciplinary areas of research. Each issue covers informative articles about nanotechnology trends balanced with leading edge scientific research applications and concepts. NanoScientific has been published since 2014and has a global distribution of over 30,000 in North America, Europe and Asia. NanoScientific Symposiums are offered world-wide to share scientific knowledge and foster ongoing relationships in the field of Nanotechnology. For more information please visit www.nanoscientific.org.

The University of Freiberg, founded in 1457, is one of Germany's elite universities worldwide and is the fifth oldest university in Germany. It has a long history teaching across sciences and humanities subjects. The student population includes 120 different nationalities, with international students making up around 16 per cent of the total number of students. Many famous intellectuals, scientists and cultural figures attended or taught at the university and nineteen Nobel Prize winners are associated with the university, and many of the university's academics have been awarded with highest German research prize for work done while at the university. For more information visit http://tu-freiberg.de/en

