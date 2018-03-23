Call for Applications Now Open for AgTech Conference of the South Pitch Off

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Alpharetta announces that applications are now being accepted for the first annual AgTech Conference of the South Pitch Off. The startup competition is sponsored by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) and is open to all companies with a minimum of two employees that have developed an innovative technology product or service that is designed to add value to the agriculture industry and market. The deadline to apply is May 4, 2018, at 5 p.m.

The Pitch Off will take place at the AgTech Conference of the South on July 24, 2018, at the Alpharetta Conference Center. Four finalists will be selected to pitch to a panel of judges from leading companies such as Climate Corp., Cox Enterprises Clean Tech division and Florikan; in addition to executives from TechStars, ATDC and the UGA College of Agriculture's Innovation Gateway. Applications will be reviewed based on the competency of the management team and knowledge of product and markets, validation of value proposition of product or service, viability of revenue model and scalability.

"There's a rich pool of talent coming from the startup community and we're excited to showcase those leading the booming agtech space," shares Julie Bryant Fisher, chief experience officer for TAG and chair of the Pitch Off planning committee. "This competition is designed to connect these innovators with established companies seeking potential agtech partners."

The AgTech Conference of the South is Georgia's first event dedicated to innovation, entrepreneurship and investment that is shaping the future of agriculture. Hosted by Tech Alpharetta, in partnership with the City of Alpharetta, the three-day conference will address the explosive growth in agtech that has resulted from the intersection of agriculture and technology. It is taking place July 23–25, 2018, in Alpharetta, Georgia, at the new Alpharetta Conference Center at The Hotel at Avalon.

"We have an incredible lineup of corporate, academic and civic industry leaders slated to participate in the conference and we're thrilled to be able to incorporate the agtech startup scene into the event as well," says Karen Cashion, CEO of Tech Alpharetta and host of the AgTech Conference of the South. "We appreciate TAG and the entire Pitch Off committee's work to bring this event to life and build an impressive group of judges."

Interested startups can learn more and apply to present at the Pitch Off by visiting the conference website at www.agtechsouth.com, or apply directly at https://tagonline.wufoo.com/forms/agtech-pitch-off/. For additional information on the AgTech Conference of the South and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.agtechsouth.com.

About AgTech Conference of the South

The AgTech Conference of the South, Georgia's first event dedicated to innovation, entrepreneurship and investment that is shaping the future of agriculture, will be held in Alpharetta, Georgia – the region's epicenter of technology-fueled entrepreneurship and investment. The conference is taking place July 23–25, 2018, at the new Alpharetta Conference Center. Led by Tech Alpharetta, with the support of the City of Alpharetta, the conference exemplifies Alpharetta's ongoing commitment to building a strong, vibrant and resilient economy throughout the region. For more information about the AgTech Conference of the South, visit www.agtechsouth.com.

About Tech Alpharetta

Tech Alpharetta (previously the Alpharetta Technology Commission), the first organization of its kind in Georgia, was established in 2012 by the City of Alpharetta and is an independent, 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization today. The organization includes a strategic advisory board of Alpharetta's leading technology companies, a technology events pillar, and the Tech Alpharetta Innovation Center, a flourishing incubator that is home to more than 45 local tech startups.

About The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG is the leading technology industry association in the state, serving more than 35,000 members through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia and Savannah. TAG's mission is to educate, promote, influence and unite Georgia's technology community to foster an innovative and connected marketplace that stimulates and enhances a tech-based economy.

Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG's charitable arm) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information, visit the TAG website at www.tagonline.org or TAG's community website at http://www.hubga.com. To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative, visit http://www.tagedonline.org/.

MEDIA CONTACT

Colleen Murphy

Trevelino/Keller

(404) 214-0722 Ext. 109

cmurphy@trevelinokeller.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/call-for-applications-now-open-for-agtech-conference-of-the-south-pitch-off-300618621.html

SOURCE AgTech Conference of the South

Related Links

http://www.agtechsouth.com

