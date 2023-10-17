Call for Entries Announced for 2023 Impartner Partnership Excellence Awards

Applications are now open for Impartner's Partnership Excellence Awards, recognizing innovation and excellence in partner management industry

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the fastest-growing and most award-winning provider of reseller and partner management technologies, today announced that award nominations are now open for its 2023 Partnership Excellence Awards.

The Impartner Partnership Excellence Awards acknowledge individuals and organizations who have achieved remarkable success, demonstrated industry-changing innovation, and shown unwavering dedication to partnership excellence. Impartner seeks to foster a spirit of creativity and exceptionalism while showcasing the remarkable talent within its industry.

"This initiative is a celebration of our customers and a testament to our commitment to recognizing outstanding achievements within the partner management space," said Mark Rogers, Senior Vice President of Global Strategic Accounts and Partnerships at Impartner. "We look forward to driving awareness of the innovative and impactful contributions that are being made to transform our industry and enhance the way we work."

The Partnership Excellence Awards will recognize achievements in three categories: individual awards, team awards, and Impartner choice awards, which are limited to current Impartner customers. An esteemed panel of judges, consisting of Impartner's Customer Advisory Board and Summit Advisory Board as well as selected industry leaders, will evaluate the submissions and select the winners. Key dates pertaining to the awards program can be found below:

  • Award submissions are open until November 13th, 2023
  • Winners shortlist announced on December 15th, 2023
  • Live announcement and celebration on February 7th, 2024 at ImpartnerCon '24

In addition to receiving recognition at a premier industry conference, winners will be celebrated via press and social media coverage following the event. Multiply: ImpartnerCon '24, a one-of-a-kind gathering where innovation, collaboration, and inspiration come together to redefine the future of partnerships, will be held February 5-7, 2024, at the J.W. Marriott Marquis hotel in Miami, Florida.

For more information about the Impartner Partnership Excellence Awards, and how to submit your nomination, visit: https://multiply.impartner.com/2kZdV5.

About Impartner
Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of partner management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

