Call for Entries: FHA Competition Series

With 40 years of experience, FHA has amassed recognition worldwide for setting benchmarks for being the leading authority and trendsetter for the food and hospitality markets in Asia. For its upcoming 2020 edition, the event is expanded to TWO MEGA EVENTS, TWO DATES -- FHA-HoReCa and FHA-Food & Beverage, to provide an enhanced experience and personalised engagement, while meeting the diverse demands of the food and hospitality industry.

FHA-HoReCa, held 3-6 March 2020 at the Singapore Expo is where the world's leading hotels, restaurants and cafe suppliers will gather to showcase the latest foodservice & hospitality equipment, products and services to discerning distributors, importers, manufacturers and retailers from Asia.

At the same venue from 31 March-3 April 2020, industry professionals, including distributors, importers, manufacturers and retailers from Asia will get to see and source from some of the world's finest display of food ingredients, drinks and fresh produce from global top manufacturers and brands - at FHA-Food & Beverage.

High octane competitions are held across FHA-HoReCa and FHA-Food & Beverage, providing not just professionals and budding apprentices a conducive stage to learn, gain exposure and recognition for their craft and profession, but also to offer attendees an incredible, all-rounded experience at the events.

FHA Culinary Challenge

The FCC, since its introduction as Salon Culinaire in 1978, is Asia's most prestigious international culinary competition, supported by the World Association of Chefs' Societies (WACS), Singapore Chefs' Association and regional chef associations. The upcoming FCC will feature several new competitions happening alongside regular highlights - the FCC Gourmet Team Challenge, Apprentice Team Challenge and FCC Individual Challenges in Patisserie - Display & Practical, Culinary Art Displays and Practical Hot Cooking.

The new FCC competitions:

Singapore Cuisine Team Challenge - celebrating the colourful and delectable cuisines of Singapore and,

and, Young Chefs Skills Challenge - a contest for under 23 years of age, focusing on the fundamentals of cooking.

Registrations for the competitions are open to chefs in training and culinary professionals.

Pastry Challenges

Pastry chefs and enthusiasts - heads up as a new competition is coming to town. Open to competitors under 21 years of age, the Asian Junior Pastry Cup is designed to provide a solid training ground for the younger generation of pastry chefs in Asia. The top three teams from the Asian Junior Pastry Cup will compete in the World Junior Pastry Championship 2021 held in Rimini, Italy.

Hailed as the biggest pastry competition in Asia, the Asian Pastry Cup is the official selection platform where top three Asian teams will compete at the World Pastry Cup in Lyon, France. Held in tandem with the Asian Pastry Cup is the C3 (Chocolate Chef Competition) and the Global Star Chefs Pastry Show.

Returning for its second edition, the Asian Gelato Cup, supported by the Singapore Pastry Alliance, Gelato e Cultura S.r.l. and Italian Exhibition Group Expo S.p.a, will see up to eight national teams competing to create the best gelato, plated dessert, gelato cake and an artistic showpiece. The top three teams will compete in the Coppa del Mondo della Gelateria (Gelato World Cup) in 2022 in Rimini, Italy.

Teams for Asian Junior Pastry Cup, Asian Pastry Cup and Asian Gelato Cup will be pre-selected in national competitions to represent their country/region in the Asian leagues.

Coffee Challenges

Up-and-coming and seasoned baristas can pit their skills in the two coffee challenges – Barista Super Duo Challenge and Latte Art Showdown. The Barista Super Duo Challenge will have teams competing to prepare four types of beverages within a given time frame of 18 minutes. Not for the faint-hearted, the Latte Art Showdown will challenge baristas to create the most artistic cup of coffee on-demand within five minutes.

Events At A Glance

FHA-HoReCa Date: 3 to 6 March 2020 Venue: Singapore Expo Website: https://fhahoreca.com/ Competitions: Asian Gelato Cup*

Asian Junior Pastry Cup*

Asian Pastry Cup, Chocolate Chef Competition, Global Star Chefs Pastry Show*

FCC Individual Challenge Patisserie – Display & Practical

Barista Super Duo Challenge

Latte Art Showdown * Teams are pre-selected to compete in the Asian Gelato Cup, Asian Junior Pastry Cup and Asian Pastry Cup. For more information, please visit: https://www.fhahoreca.com/competitions/overview/

FHA-Food & Beverage Date: 31 March to 3 April 2020 Venue: Singapore Expo Website: https://www.fhafnb.com/ Competitions: FHA Culinary Challenge: Apprentice Team Challenge

Gourmet Team Challenge

Individual Challenge - Culinary Art Displays & Practical Hot Cooking

Singapore Cuisine Team Challenge

Young Chefs Skills Challenge Registration is open for all FCC competition categories held during FHA-Food & Beverage.

Registration for competitions will close on 30 September 2019. For more information and to download the rulebooks for the competitions, please visit the respective websites: https://www.fhahoreca.com/competitions/overview/; https://www.fhafnb.com/competitions/overview.

About Informa Markets

FHA-HoReCa and FHA-Food & Beverage are organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

SOURCE Informa Markets

Related Links

http://www.informamarkets.com

